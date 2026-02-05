Ian Fang's PR status revoked, to be deported and barred from entering Singapore after jail term

Ian Fang will be deported from Singapore after serving his jail term for sexual offences involving a minor and harassment.

An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) spokeperson said in a statement today (Feb 5) that the 36-year-old former actor is also no longer a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR).

"ICA has revoked the PR status of Mr Ian Fang on Feb 5. Mr Fang will be deported after his incarceration and barred from re-entering Singapore," they said.

A PR who has been convicted of an offence will have their PR status reviewed by the ICA.

China-born Ian, who is currently serving 40 months of imprisonment, had met the victim at an entertainment event in May 2024 when she was 15 years old and they exchanged contact details and subsequently contacted each other frequently.

Between June and July 2024, they engaged in sexual activities on nine occasions, among which he had unprotected sex with her five times and only used a condom when she insisted.

The victim was later diagnosed with human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection.

Ian, who left Mediacorp in 2023 after 12 years, was an acting teacher with a modelling school for children aged four to 14 at the time of the offence.

The victim's mother made a police report in August 2024, after learning that her daughter and Ian had sexual relations.

Despite being told twice by an investigating officer that he couldn't contact the victim during the period, he continued to do so, instructing the girl to cry in front of her mother and drop charges against him.

Ian also stalked the girl 18 times in September 2024 by sending her WhatsApp messages and logging into her virtual room on an app.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual penetration of a girl under 16 on May 19, 2025. Three similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing, along with one count of obstructing justice and one count of stalking.

A gag order was lifted by the court on the same day after an application by the victim and her family.

Ian began serving his sentence on June 16, 2025. Speaking to the media including AsiaOne outside the State Courts before surrendering himself, he said he was sorry and would try his best to become a better person.

He said then: "I think I would definitely try my best to be a better person and be a better version of myself. At the same time, this is something I need to pay for. It's a very expensive and very huge mistake that I need to pay off, but I believe it will definitely make me an even better person, and I really hope that everyone could give me a chance to let me show you guys that I can be the person that you guys want me to be. I am sorry."

Ian could be released from prison in August 2027 if he displays good conduct and behaviour.

