Fancy breathing in the same 'very rare air' as Billie Eilish? This Carouseller has got you covered for $15,000

Carousell comedy should be a genre in and of itself. People have listed all sorts of bizarre things, from their boyfriend (for $0) to a stick of Hi-Chew candy that would be discontinued for $500.

A Carousell user going by the name rev1on, after attending the Billie Eilish concert in Singapore last Sunday (Aug 21), listed a packet of her "air" for a whopping $15,000 yesterday.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Carousell

Rev1on wrote: "I stood at the very front and managed to get her air in the plastic when she screamed her lungs out during the concert!", adding that it was "very rare air".

For the steep price, you can be assured that the "air" would be "kept in an airtight container upon dealing to prevent leaking".

Responses ranged from asking if Billie's "odour" or "fart" would be the next item to be listed, to someone wondering: "How did the person manage to catch just only her air? Isn't the air mixed with the audience's too?"

Billie performed to a crowd of 30,000 at the National Stadium Singapore. At 20, she became the youngest person to headline a concert at the venue.

For many, it was the first show they had attended in over two years since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

This isn't the first time someone has listed "air" to be sold. In 2020, a Carousell user tapped into a niche market: People who missed the smell of the gym while they were closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Miss the smell of sweat, purifier and air con mixed all in one?" they wrote. "Don't worry, I got you covered."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Carousell

Unfortunately, Billie's "air" is a lot pricier than the smell of a sweaty gym.

