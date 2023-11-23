Fann Wong reveals 5 secrets to 23-year relationship with Christopher Lee

They've been together for 23 years and married for 14 — but how do Fann Wong and Christopher Lee maintain their relationship?

On Nov 16, the local actress posted a video on Xiaohongshu sharing her secrets.

According to Fann, 52, "love is not easy" and marriage isn't something you are done with after the wedding.

"It requires two people working hard together to maintain it," she wrote in the caption, so she was here to share some "love preservation" tips.

The first — and most important — thing to her is independence, making sure "even without each other, a person can live a happy life".

This is not to mean that the couple don't need each other, but that they have their own lives and social circles without being dependent on each other.

"If two such full and complete individuals choose to be together, they will not depend on each other, they will have no demands and no need to control the other, and they can nourish each other."

Fann and Christopher, also 52, got together in the year 2000 but only confirmed their relationship in 2005.

They stayed strong through tough times when the latter was imprisoned in 2007 and finally got married at the Shangri-La Hotel in a lavish and star-studded ceremony in 2009.

They have a son, Zed, born in 2014.

Fann also shared in her Xiaohongshu video that she believes, no matter how long a couple is together, they shouldn't give up on maintaining their looks.

[[nid:649976]]

"Your partner will feel delighted looking at you and you will also feel happy when you appear pretty. A good image affects your emotions and self-confidence subconsciously and it can add points to a relationship. Having a good condition from the inside out will attract better people and things, making you more prosperous," she explained.

Third up, Fann thinks that relationships can fail if one party tries too hard to change the other.

"Everyone wants to be comfortable being themselves, so to have a harmonious relationship, we have to be more tolerant — appreciate each other's good points and accept each other's shortcomings," she elaborated.

"No one is complete, but we can manage a relationship perfectly."

She also thinks couples should share their thoughts openly with each other and respond to the other person well.

She said: "When your partner shares something with you, respond earnestly so that you won't lose your desire to share your life with each other even if you've been together for a long time."

Lastly, Fann said it is important for couples to have regular routines together, which includes preparing romantic surprises for each other.

"Don't forget to send a bouquet of flowers during special days and occasions, and go explore a restaurant together to add some little fun to ordinary relationships and regular life," she said.

"It makes life more meaningful."

drimac@asiaone.com

[[nid:659486]]

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.