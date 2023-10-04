'Fanservice game at next level': Hwang In-youp sends fans into frenzy at Singapore event

Two years later and the hype for the hit K-drama True Beauty is still going strong.

Hwang In-youp – who played the beloved second lead Han Seo-jun in the 2021 series alongside Cha Eun-woo and Mun Ka-young – hit our shores yesterday (Oct 3) for an Armani event at Ion Orchard, gathering crowds of fans.

According to TikTok user Enstoppable, the 32-year-old star arrived at around 7.20pm and in the video she posted, In-youp could be seen waving at fans standing at the first and second floor of the mall as they screamed to get his attention.

"Han Seo-jun in person!" wrote Enstoppable, using Okey Dokey by Mino and Zico as background music, a cheeky reference to the iconic scene in True Beauty where In-youp danced to the song wearing only jaguar-print boxers.

She added that he looks "better in person".

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@enstoppable/video/7285693972968754434[/embed]

In videos from others on the ground, In-youp went down lines of fans to collect their letters and complete their hand-hearts with his own one-by-one.

"Everyone shut the f*** up. Hwang In-youp completed my heart, he knows I exist now," said one of the lucky fans.

Another fan praised In-youp's dedication to making fans happy as she commented how his "fanservice game" was "next level".

"I'm so happy to be his fan for real," she remarked.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@bominitis/video/7285725240045407490?_r=1&_t=8gDWdSE4GFV[/embed]

In-youp began his career as a model before debuting as an actor with a lead role in the 2018 webdrama Why.

In 2019, he starred in his first TV drama The Tale of Nokdu with a minor role and made his big break the following year in True Beauty. He then continued to have leading roles in 2022 dramas Why Her? and The Sound of Magic.

In April this year, he was reportedly cast as the main lead for upcoming series A Prefabricated Family, the South Korean remake of popular Chinese drama Go Ahead (2020). The release date has not been announced.

