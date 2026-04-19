He Yingying, Chen Hanwei, Bonnie Loo: Outfits that make us go hmmm at Star Awards 2026

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the Star Awards 2026 red carpet held today (April 19) at Mediacorp, there were some celebs who had us scratching our heads with their outfit choices.

Germaine Leonora Tan

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We're sorry to say, but this dress is just trying too hard.

There's just something about the sheer skirt and thin straps at the back that scream out-of-place and not the sleek and sexy radio DJ Germaine Leonora Tan may have wanted.

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He Yingying

Actress He Yingying looks like she's ready for the red carpet at 5pm but also heading to bed at 6.

The outfit with a plunging neckline looked good on the runway for Ferragamo's Spring-Summer 2026 show, but ended up looking like pyjamas on the Star Awards red carpet.

Hazelle Teo

The strapless sequined dress radio DJ Hazelle Teo wore to host the Star Awards 2026 red carpet looks glamorous enough, if a little short with her heels poking out.

It's what she wore over it that leaves much lacking, literally.

The feathers are sparse, and while they do show off her shoulders, she has ended up looking like a plucked bird.

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Xixi Lim

Host-actress Xixi Lim has been on our best-dressed list in previous years, but her fit this time around looked outdated.

Her pin-straight red locks look like the signature hairstyle 2NE1's Park Bom rocked over a decade ago, and the lacy black maxi makes her look less like a goth diva and more like she couldn't be bothered to dress up for Halloween.

Overall, the outfit is something that may have worked in the 2010s but not 2026.

But the sphynx cat clutch from JW Pei she was holding gives Xixi an additional 100 points!

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Quan Yi Fong

We see what she's going for, but the outfit just hasn't come together the way host Quan Yi Fong would have wanted.

The round sequins on her gown were too large and clashed with the shoulder embellishments on the sleek black cloak she wore. The chunky heels poking out under her dress weren't the right choice either.

Overall, there was just too much going on.

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Chen Hanwei

Wearing five ties instead of one could have been a cool choice, but it made actor Chen Hanwei look indecisive instead of fashion-forward.

Pity, because the all-white suit looked super cute with its scalloped collar.

Bonnie Loo

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Actress Bonnie Loo was serving body-ody-ody at the red carpet tonight and while the cut of her two-piece was giving sex appeal, it's the colour of the tulle that took it from glam to drab.

The sea foam fabric, the tassels, the corset. All of that was gorgeous... but a beige overlay?

She looks like a mermaid that got stuck on a sandy beach.

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drimac@asiaone.com

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