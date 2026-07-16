Felix Wong announces return to showbiz, 6 years after wife's death

Felix Wong has announced his return to showbiz, six years after the death of his actress wife Leung Kit Wah.

The Hong Kong veteran actor was a guest at 53-year-old singer Vivian Lai's concert in Foshan, China, on June 27, where he revealed his comeback during an interlude.

Tearing up as he mentioned his wife, the 64-year-old said: "In 2020 after my wife died, I rejected all invitations to perform and act. I can't believe I can still stand on stage tonight and perform for everyone. I am very happy.

"Everyone here tonight is lucky to witness this moment, so we are really fated [to meet]. Thank you!"

He added that the deaths of his two friends, actresses Barbara Chan on June 12 as well as Miu Kam Fung on June 25, made him realise that life is unpredictable.

Since life and death is something that everyone has to go through, he feels that people should learn to let go and accept it.

Felix and Kit Wah met as trainee actors, married in 1988 and have a daughter named Adrian. In 2015, Kit Wah revealed in a radio interview that she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia two years earlier. She had a successful bone marrow transplant in 2018 and her condition stabilised, but returned to hospital again after a relapse.

She succumbed to her illness in May 2020 aged 59, with Felix and Adrian by her side. Felix had reportedly vowed to never remarry and hoped to reunite with her in their next life.

He also withdrew from the public eye after announcing his hiatus from showbiz. However, in 2023, he made headlines when Hong Kong media reported he had successfully proposed to actress Emily Kwan.

As netizens became enraged that he had gone back on his own promise, Emily, 60, rubbished the rumours, responding to media that she was "waiting for the grand finale they wrote".

She added that she and Felix had meals on two occasions in 2021 and took selfies together, which led to the rumours. She also clarified they are just friends, speculating that Felix might decide not to dine with her again in the future to avoid gossip.

[[nid:740314]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.