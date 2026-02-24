Back after 9 years: 1st Produce 101 group I.O.I to reunite in May, hold Asia tour

In celebration of their 10th anniversary, project girl group I.O.I will be making a comeback in May.

Formed in 2016 after the first season of the popular K-pop survival show Produce 101, I.O.I was a temporary group that disbanded in 2017.

After nine years, the group is confirmed to reunite for the first time with members Kim Se-jeong, Kim Chung-ha, Jeon Somi, Jung Chae-yeon, Kim Do-yeon, Lim Na-young, Kim So-hye, Choi Yoo-jung and Yoo Yeon-jung.

Kang Min-a and Zhou Jieqiong are not participating due to prior commitments.

The group will release a new album before kicking off a Seoul concert and Asia tour, said The Korea Herald. The details have yet to be announced.

I.O.I debuted in May 2016 with the album Chrysalis and had hit songs such as Whatta Man and Very Very Very.

After their disbandment, the members went on to debut solo or in permanent groups, though some have since disbanded as well.

Members like Se-jeong, Chae-yeon, So-hye, Na-young, Min-a, Do-yeon and Jieqiong have also pursued acting.

