Fish Leong's ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer's post

PHOTO: Weibo/赵元同, Instagram/cocomademedomydream
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Ever since Malaysian singer Fish Leong announced her divorce with her husband Tony Chao last September, the Taiwanese wine merchant has had a trail of rumours on his tail.

It was never confirmed why the couple ended up in splitsville after nine years of marriage, but various media reports have suggested that it might have been due to Chao's extra-marital flings. While he denied the allegations, he hasn't had a shortage of female company since.

Chao was previously spotted behaving intimately with socialite Lin Yijie and Taiwanese influencer Demi Lin, now, he has come under the spotlight for a suggestive comment he left on one of the latter's Instagram post, reported 8Days.

However, the 27-year-old influencer isn't happy about the attention.

She spoke up in a post on Feb 18, declaring that she would not hesitate to seek legal action against posts that painted her relationship with Chao in a negative light or damaged his reputation. 

Chao had commented on a post on Feb 3, which showed Demi parading about in a revealing bikini. He had allegedly written: "Hard… My fist is hard." The comment was removed after netizens caught wind of it.

It wasn't the first time he had left a dubious comment on her social media posts.

PHOTO: 8Days

Just a week after Fish's divorce was announced, Demi uploaded a photo of herself clad in a bikini.

She pined after an unnamed person in her caption, writing: "I don't wanna live without you, I don't wanna be alone," to which Chao asked if she was "talking about [her] cap".

Though she agreed with him in her reply, their exchange was subsequently deleted.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

