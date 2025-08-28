Former celeb hairstylist Addy Lee renounces PR status, withdraws CPF for retirement

Former celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee recently renounced his Singapore permanent resident (PR) status to withdraw funds from his CPF account.

In an interview published yesterday (Aug 27), he told 8days he became a PR 30 years ago, that he has sold his house and businesses in Singapore and is now a "free man".

When asked how much he had in his CPF account, the Malaysia-born 54-year-old revealed: "I can live 30 more years - eat, drink, play, not work, lie there - and it would likely still be enough."

Addy now resides in Thailand.

He took to Facebook yesterday to thank his friends and colleagues, including local actor Mark Lee and his wife Catherine Ng, as well as the staff of Monsoon Hair House which he founded decades ago.

"Thank you, Singapore... Bye to Singapore and everyone who supports me."

Monsoon was sold to Mary Chia Holdings in late 2020.

That same year, he co-founded the e-commerce livestream company Mdada with actress Michelle Chia and host Pornsak but departed in March 2023 due to ill health.

He made headlines recently for his public fallout with local host Quan Yi Fong - whom he was good friends with - and her actress daughter Eleanor Lee.

[[nid:721870]]

