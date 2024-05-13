Former pop star Stella Ng delivers baby boy on Mother's Day

Mother's Day yesterday (May 12) became extra special for former pop star Stella Ng when she delivered her baby boy Elliott.

The 43-year-old Singaporean — who married Jon, her boyfriend of three years, in October last year — shared the news on her Instagram page yesterday, adding that the baby weighs 3.71kg.

She also has an 11-year-old son Ashton from a previous marriage who currently lives in Japan with his father.

Stella also said in an Instagram post that Jon, 49, wrote her a note which brought her to tears: "Happy Mother's Day Mummy, I waited so long to meet you. I have been growing inside you with all your love, faith and devotion for more than nine months…

"I want you to know that I would not have made it this far without you. I love the sound of your voice, when you laugh, when you sing. I can feel your love for me and I am so grateful that you and Daddy wanted me so much and have waited for me for so long."

In an interview with AsiaOne in December last year, Stella said she and Jon, who is British, found out about the pregnancy two weeks before their wedding. She added then: "Because of our age, we didn't want to wait."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C63o4wJyZC0/[/embed]

