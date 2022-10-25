Former Thai idol and Jimmy Lin lookalike Tae weds air stewardess in second marriage

Former Thai actor Tae has remarried and shared his moment of joy on social media.

The 40-year-old, whose real name is Sattawat Sethakorn, posted photos of his wedding on his Weibo account yesterday (Oct 24).

This is his second marriage after he parted ways with his Japanese wife in 2018. He previously revealed that he had been depressed for four years prior to the divorce.

"Thank God for blessing us," Tae wrote in his latest post.

The missus is a flight attendant who he's been romantically involved with since the beginning of this year.

The couple held a Christian wedding and in the images shared by Tae, the bride tears up as she gives a speech to guests.

Prior to this, Tae had also teased his marriage by uploading pre-wedding photographs to Weibo on Oct 9. He wrote in the caption: "Wedding is coming: 22/10/22."

The couple have reportedly already discussed having children immediately after getting married.

Tae found fame in the region during the 90s for his boyish good looks and looking uncannily like Taiwanese pop idol Jimmy Lin. He starred in several Taiwanese dramas and even starred in the 1999 wuxia drama The Legendary Siblings together with Jimmy.

Tae (left) with Jimmy Lin in a still from The Legendary Siblings.

But while the 48-year-old Jimmy looks like he hasn't aged a day, Tae has torn away from his boyish image, growing out his facial hair in some pictures shared on Weibo.

In recent years, Tae also made the news for his love for football and his collection of memorabilia - including a whopping 30 pairs of shoes worn by David Beckham and 400 more by other football stars.

In an interview with ESPN in 2020, Tae said that he was reluctant to share the existence of this collection with the world.

"It's like when we have a girlfriend and we are so protective of the girlfriend that we don't let anybody see them," Tae explained.

"But after a while, we want to show people that we have girlfriends. We don't show them to brag but to let people know that we are lucky that we have great girlfriends."

