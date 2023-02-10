Long time no see: Former TVB actress Amy Kwok appears looking same as 30 years ago

Some of us might be biased and think our favourite celebrities barely age through the years. Like for example, former TVB actress Amy Kwok.

The 55-year-old and her actor husband Sean Lau Ching Wan, 58, recently appeared in a Douyin video posted by Julia Leung, wife of TVB star Wayne Lai. In one of the pictures, they gathered around a dining table and smiled vibrantly.

Amy, who left showbiz to focus on her family after marrying Sean in 1998, rarely appears in the media and so it was a pleasant surprise for netizens.

Many commented that she still maintained her youthful looks well, adding that she appeared frozen in time, like a student in glasses.

Amy entered showbiz after winning first place in 1991 Miss Hong Kong, and she clinched the lead role in the drama The Greed of Man the following year. Holding a master's degree from the University of Southern California, she was once known as the TVB actress with the highest educational qualifications.

Sean and Amy met in 1992 when they were filming The Greed of Man. Back then, Sean was not a notable actor yet. Sparks flew between the two of them after they attended a concert together and they married six years later in 1998.

In 2015, during his Best Actor acceptance speech at the 34th Hong Kong Film Awards, Sean thanked his wife: "Everytime I take a spaceship and don't know where I am going, you will always let me return safely to earth. Thank you!"

This became a well-known line in Hong Kong showbiz.

Of course, marriage is not a bed of roses and like any other couple, they quarrel too. He once shared with Hong Kong media that he apologises first to maintain peace in his marriage.

He said: "Firstly, my English is not as good as hers. Secondly, she has clear logic, so I can't win. Thirdly, she is not afraid that I will be angry, but when she gets angry, I will get chased out of the house."

Despite being commonly thought of as the perfect couple, he remained humble about it.

"I don't like to be labelled as the model couple, it gives me a lot of pressure. I feel that we are just a regular couple. Many couples live a simple life — same for us."

