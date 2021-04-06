Generationgap: Thomas Ong, 52, recounts conversation with 23-year-old 'brat' who didn't know who he is

Local celebrity Thomas Ong may have retired from acting but he continues to amuse and entertain the masses, this time through his Instagram account.

The 52-year-old free spirit said in a post this morning (April 6) that he went for a course on food safety and received his certificate yesterday, adding that he can now brazenly crack open durians for customers.

But, no, the post isn't about him setting up a durian stall — he already did that in August last year. It's about #generationgap.

Thomas continued in his post that except for himself and a Malay uncle, the rest of the students in the course are in their 20s. "I thought to myself, lucky that I wore a mask the entire time so no one recognised me," he said.

And because he lived in the same area as two of the youths — he jokingly called them 'brats' — he gave them a ride back at the end of the class and the trio even had a meal together at a coffeeshop. Halfway through, a woman approached Thomas with a photo request and he acceded happily.

"Are you famous?" one of the 'brats', who's 23, asked him.

"Err… I'm an influencer. Do you know Wang Lei?" Thomas replied.

"What do you influence?" the young man probed. Thomas was stumped for words. We guess he was either surprised that the youth didn't recognise him, or he didn't know exactly what he influences his 101,000 Instagram followers with.

"Are you as old as Wang Lei?" the 'brat' asked. (Wang Lei is 60.)

Thomas replied and asked if he looked old, and the youth said Thomas looks older than his own parents who are 43, and apologised for being blunt.

Thomas concluded his post with the hashtag #generationgap.

"I can only admit I'm very old," he said. "I realised that even if I didn't wear a mask in class, no one would recognise me."

Not long after he posted about the incident, he edited it to clarify he isn't angry and instead found it funny and wanted to share the joke.

