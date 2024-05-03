'I still get frustrated with him sometimes': Carina Lau reveals what Tony Leung does that irks her

There are certain days when you just can't stand your other half's behaviour, and that is the same for Hong Kong superstar couple Tony Leung and Carina Lau.

"I still get frustrated with him sometimes," the 58-year-old actress revealed in the latest episode of her talk show Jia Ren Zi You Yue, which aired yesterday (May 2).

Carina shared to her guests, another Hong Kong celeb couple Moses Chan and Aimee Chan, that sometimes after Tony, 61, had a drink, he can get very "stubborn".

"He may get back into his character from Infernal Affairs or become his character Wai Siu Bo again, and I felt really irritated," she laughed.

Tony plays eunuch Siu Bo in the TVB drama The Duke of Mount Deer (1984), which Carina also starred in as the latter's wife Fong Yee.

She added: "He's like a child, but I also want to protect that side of him."

Carina and Tony have known each other since they starred in the Hong Kong drama The Clones (1984). They started dating in 1989 and got married in Bhutan in 2008 after 19 years together.

Moses, 53, then asked Carina if Tony would bring his character back home after filming.

She replied that Tony needs a period of time to get out of his character after finishing a show.

"Every time he completes filming a project, he would shave his head. He wants to let himself leave the character completely," Carina revealed.

Moses also asked if Carina and Tony had quarrelled before.

Carina admitted that they do, adding: "We also almost got into fights, but it didn't happen in the end. When we were younger, both of us were hot-tempered. I was short-tempered while he would keep his anger inside.

"When he couldn't stand it anymore, he would get angry at himself. He can't hit me, so he would hit the wall."

She also shared that when she got angry, Tony would "hide himself away", such as locking himself in the room until she had calmed down.

"He would write a card to apologise to me and my heart would melt at his gesture," said Carina.

