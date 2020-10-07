Getting inked: Alien Huang's family and friends get tattoos to remember him

We all want to keep the memory of our loved ones alive after they've passed. But would you get a tattoo to do so?

For several of Alien Huang's loved ones, that was just what they did.

At the late celebrity's memorial concert yesterday (Oct 6), Taiwanese host Kid Lin recounted how crushed they were to hear of Alien's passing and how they got inked to keep his memory alive.

He said: "I suddenly recall how distraught we were the night we learnt of Alien's death. A few of us couldn't sleep and didn't know what to do. So we went to get a tattoo and got Alien inked on our hands, on our bodies, so that he'll forever remain in our hearts."

Kid Lin showing the tattoo (first from the left) he got to remember the late Alien Huang. PHOTO: YouTube screengrab

The 36-year-old pointed out that former Energy member Kunda plucked up the courage to get a tattoo of his 'brother' on his back, while Taiwanese singer-actor Eddy Ou got a tattoo on his chest.

Even the producer of the Taiwanese variety show Mr Player also got one etched on her arm. Alien, Kid, and veteran TV host Jacky Wu had co-hosted the series together before Alien's death.

Alien's younger sister also recently showed the two tattoos she got in remembrance of her brother. A red heart together with the years 1983 and 2020 — Alien's birth year and death year — was done behind her left ear, as well as a yellow smiley face behind her right ear.

She explained they are to remind her to be happy and kind. It was reported that Alien often painted the same two icons on his nails. "I have them on my body to remind myself to be like you," she wrote in her Instagram post.

Meanwhile, her husband Sam has also tattooed Alien's likeness on his body.

Alien was discovered at home by his father on Sept 16 and the autopsy revealed he suffered an aortic dissection, which then led to a blockage of his blood vessels. He was 36.

Additional reporting by Kwok Kar Peng

