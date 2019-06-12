Gillian Chung reveals why she refused to pay for her wedding

PHOTO: Youku
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Weddings are all about the celebration of love and union — until it comes to footing the bill.

While some couples prefer to go Dutch and others adhere to the tradition of the bride's family picking up the tab, Hong Kong singer-actress Gillian Chung firmly believes that the husband should pay.

In a recent appearance on the Youku variety show Truth Everything (花花万物), Gillian, 38, revealed why she had insisted that her husband, Taiwanese doctor Michael Lai, pay for their glitzy Los Angeles wedding banquet last May.

The lavish banquet was held at luxury hotel Millennium Biltmore, where Gillian walked down the aisle in an elegant Jenny Packham dress.

"My basic requirement was that I didn't want to marry myself off using my own money," Gillian explained.

"I think that was reasonable," Michael added, "but I was under a lot of pressure at the time."

Expecting to have a small shindig, Michael had only invited 10 guests to the banquet. To his surprise, Gillian had invited a whopping 80 guests, including Twins bandmate Charlene Choi and singer Joey Yung.

"I had to take a few deep breaths," Michael, 30, laughed as he recounted his reaction to Gillian's guest list.

At the time, he did not have much savings even though he had a comfortable income as he would splurge on watches and clothes, he said.

"I'm okay now, but at the time I was wondering whether it was possible to almost go bankrupt from a wedding," Michael joked.

Fortunately for Michael, he did not have to worry about the cost of their second wedding banquet which they held in Hong Kong last December.

Gillian's boss, Hong Kong magnate and Emperor Entertainment Group (EEG) chairman Albert Yeung, reportedly paid for the bash and gifted her with an apartment in Shanghai worth six million yuan (S$1.16 million).

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
Hong Kong singer marriage Relationships

TRENDING

Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by &#039;ex-employees&#039;
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by 'ex-employees'
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Song Hye-kyo&#039;s personal information leaked online
Song Hye-kyo's personal information leaked online
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
&#039;Sugar dating&#039; website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
'Sugar dating' website from Japan launches in Singapore, already has 70 members
Taiwanese singer R.chord Hsieh arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Taiwanese singer arrested after wife reports him for drug use
5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang
5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang
21 car parks in Singapore you didn&#039;t know had free parking (2020 edition)
21 car parks in Singapore you didn't know had free parking (2020 edition)
Netizens wonder if actress Fan Bingbing is pregnant, after she is seen with a little extra round her waist
Netizens wonder if actress Fan Bingbing is pregnant, after she is seen with a little extra round her waist
No abnormal behaviour observed in RWS dolphins, NParks says after viral clip raises concerns
No abnormal behaviour observed in RWS dolphins, NParks says after viral clip raises concerns

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the border
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the border
Popular &#039;80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore
'80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore, but don't expect any velcro wallets
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
I challenged 3 boys to &#039;battle&#039; at the world&#039;s first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here&#039;s how it went
I challenged 3 boys to 'battle' at the world's first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here's how it went

Home Works

How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
No more medical bill surprises
Worried about an inflated medical bill after surgery?
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Lee Dong-wook&#039;s cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Lee Dong-wook's cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut

SERVICES