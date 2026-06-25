Golden Singa Awards to return in November with new category honouring Singaporean filmmakers

Golden Singa Awards will return for its second edition on Nov 28 at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

NoonTalk Media's CEO Dasmond Koh said at the press conference held today (June 25): "What we strive for is to put Singapore on the world map again through Chinese feature films and hope that the world can turn the spotlight to Singapore again and we can continue to do even better with the support from RWS."

Organised by NoonTalk Media, the international film awards ceremony celebrate excellence in Chinese-language film and entertainment, bringing together filmmakers from Singapore, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

A total of 20 award categories will be presented this year, with the new award Singapore Featured Film of the Year (Chinese).

The award honours outstanding Chinese-language films produced by Singaporean filmmakers, recognising authentic local stories, creative excellence and the country's growing contribution to the regional film landscape.

Other categories include Best Feature Film, Best Director, Best Male Actor, Best Female Actor, Best Male Supporting Actor, Best Female Supporting Actor, Best Rising Star, Best Director of Photography, Best Animated Film, Best Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound Effects, Best Editing, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Action Design and Asia Feature Film of the Year (Non-Chinese).

Submissions for eligible films (released between June 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026) are open till July 31 and can be submitted at https://goldensingaawards.com/en/film-submission-en/ .

The films will be judged by a panel of seven jury members, comprising internationally acclaimed filmmakers, industry experts and scholars, who are expected to be revealed in August, and the nomination list will be announced in October.

Vincent Zhou, committee vice chairman of the awards, revealed that two panel talks are expected to be held on the afternoon of the awards ceremony, where internationally renowned experts from the information technology, economics, as well as film sectors, will gather and contribute to the discussions.

He added that the topics are currently confidential, and there are plans to make the panels a highlight of this annual event in the future.

Dasmond was also asked about the budget of the event, where he shared that funds are ample with an estimated budget of about $3 to 4 million.

In the first Golden Singa Awards ceremony held in December 2025, more than 20 films among 50 submissions advanced to the nomination stage after evaluations from an international jury consisting of action star-director Donnie Yen, Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen, Hong Kong director-producer Joe Cheung, Chinese director-producer Li Shaohong, Hong Kong film art director Bill Lui, Hollywood-based Chinese film producer Teddy Zee, Chinese actress Hao Lei, Taiwanese director-producer Wei Te-sheng and Taiwanese music artiste-director Vincent Fang.

Eighteen award categories were presented during the ceremony held at Capitol Theatre, with Hong Kong movies Papa, starring Sean Lau, and The Last Dance, starring Dayo Wong and Michael Hui, two of the biggest winners that night.

The former took home five awards including Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best Male Actor, while The Last Dance garnered three awards including Best Feature Film and Best Male Supporting Actor.

NoonTalk Media expanding operations to China

NoonTalk Media also shared their future plans during the press conference, including their expansion to China and producing AI-generated content (AIGC).

Zheng Le, deputy chief executive officer of the company, revealed that they are setting up their first overseas operations in China and are currently in discussion with the Chinese government for support, adding that it is a "significant milestone" for them.

They are developing cross-border collaboration projects which will be announced later.

NoonTalk said they have made a "deliberate choice" to embrace AI.

Zheng Le said the company views AIGC as a powerful tool to reduce production cost and improve efficiency across content-making, from conceptualisation to post-production.

He explained: "While Singapore is a small country, it's unique position as a trusted global node for the East and West, combined with strong government support for digital innnovation, gives us a real edge.

"We are actively leveraging these new advantages with various partners and co-developing content and product solutions that are not just for Singapore, but for the region."

They will be collaborating with education partners to roll out training programmes to nurture talents.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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