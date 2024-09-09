Gossip mill: BTS' V joins group chat for fans, family of Shinee's Jonghyun launches counselling service, J-drama Shogun breaks Emmy record

BTS' V joins group chat for fans

Being in the military isn't stopping him from interacting with fans.

Yesterday (Sept 8), BTS' V joined a group chat created by his supporters on the messaging app KakaoTalk.

In screenshots shared by fans, the 28-year-old, who used his real name Kim Tae-hyung in the chat, asked: "How has everyone been?"

When a fan acknowledged his message with an "Oh", he quipped: "Aren't you going to say hello?"

Another asked if he was really V himself: "Excuse me, are you really Kim Tae-hyung? It's just the username right?"

He then replied with a mirror selfie in his army uniform taken in the lift before saying goodbye.

"I have to do an evening roll call now. I'll come to hang out again next time. You worked hard today," he wrote.

The photo showed the lift at level seven, which fans take to mean the seven members of BTS.

He later went on Weverse to reply to more fans. When one asked how he's doing in the military, he said it's been "hard". "I came to get some energy [from you guys]... I'll come back again next time."

V, who enlisted in December 2023, is currently serving in the military police special forces and will be discharged in June 2025 along with leader RM.

Family of Shinee's Jonghyun launches counselling service

The family of the late singer Jonghyun has launched a psychological counselling service for young professionals working in showbiz.

Named Youth Meetup, the initiative was set up by Shiny Foundation, founded and run by the Shinee member's family.

Jonghyun's older sister Kim So-dam, who is the secretary general of Shiny Foundation, announced the launch in a video posted on the organisation's social media accounts.

"I think this is the first time I've ever formally greeted you on camera. I've been hiding and haven't really opened up to the public, but now I'm starting to find ways to share a little bit of my stories - the stories I've been wanting to tell but haven't, and the stories I've been holding inside," she said.

"I'm sure you have your own too. I think there must be a way to get through this together so that we don't have to face our struggles alone. I want us to be able to get through the hard times together, not be stuck in them."

According to the registration form on their website, the Youth Meetup initiative will hold meetings and programmes like group counselling, book clubs and lectures run by psychological experts, aiming to provide individuals with a "wide range of ways to take care of and understand" themselves an artist and as an individual, rather than just a social gathering.

The application period, which closes on Sept 9, is open to young artists from the ages of 20 to 39 regardless of their agency.

Shiny Foundation was established in 2018 after Jonghyun died by suicide at 27 in December 2017.

J-drama Shogun breaks Emmy record

Shogun has broken an Emmy record previously held by the 2008 miniseries John Adams.

The historical Japanese drama had 16 nominations at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards held on Sept 8 and swept 14 of them, setting a new record for most Emmy wins in a single year. These include the categories for costume, makeup, special visual effects, stunts and cinematography.

Shogun, set in feudal Japan in 1600, follows Lord Yoshii Toranaga who is at odds with his enemies.

When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, he uncovers secrets that could potentially eliminate his rivals.

The show is based on the 1975 novel by American author James Clavell and produced by American company FX, featuring a mostly Japanese cast and mainly Japanese dialogue.

Shogun is streaming on Disney+. The Emmys main ceremony will be held on Sept 15, with the series nominated for Outstanding Drama Series as well as Lead Actor (Hiroyuki Sanada) and Lead Actress (Anna Sawai) in a Drama Series.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1

Counselling TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252 TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555 Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Online resources mindline.sg stayprepared.sg/mymentalhealth ec2.sg www.tinklefriend.sg www.chat.mentalhealth.sg



