Gossip mill: Charlene Choi spits out durian, Chinese actor forgotten by cast after filming in Singapore, Wakin Chau slips on wet ground

Charlene Choi spits out durian

For those who have tried durians before, they mostly fall into two extremes — love it or are repulsed by it.

Both reactions were seen in Cantopop diva Joey Yung and singer-actress Charlene Choi when they, together with Gillian Chung, ate durians in Singapore for their Douyin variety show Girls' Spectacular Journey.

In clips revealed on Douyin today (May 8), they visited specialty cafe 99 Old Trees Durian, near Chinatown, and were introduced to various types of durians including S17, Red Prawn, Jin Feng, D13, Black Pearl and Mao Shan Wang.

Joey, 43, was excited with the selection and said: "To be able to try out so many durians today, what good deeds have I done in my past life?"

In a separate clip, she encouraged Charlene to try out Mao Shan Wang, which the 41-year-old picked up hesitantly to taste.

As Charlene took a bite of the King of Fruits, a disgusted expression came over her face and she proceeded to spit it out. They were told by the production team that they have to finish the durians as part of their mission or they can spend some money to purchase a pass card.

"Why do we need to buy such things? Such a waste of money, I will handle it!" Joey said, and started enjoying the durians scrumptiously.

Chinese actor Han Dongjun forgotten by cast after filming in Singapore

Chinese actor Han Dongjun, also known as Elvis Han, was almost stranded in Chinatown recently while filming Chinese travel reality show Divas Hit the Road — Good Friends in Singapore.

In a Xiaohongshu post today, the 31-year-old was seen exiting former one-star Michelin chicken rice eatery Liao Fan Hawker Chan on Smith Street on May 5 with the other cast members, including Chinese actresses Gulnezer Bextiyar, Qin Lan, Jiang Shuying and Zhao Zhaoyi, Taiwanese actor Chen Bolin, Chinese singer Dany Lee and Chinese idol-actor Ding Chengxin — collectively known as Hua Shao Tuan.

As there was a crowd outside waiting to see their favourite stars in person, the situation was slightly chaotic and the cameramen were seen holding up their cameras to capture the stars as they boarded their van.

However, none of them noticed that Dongjun was left among the excited fans. When the crew thought everybody had boarded the van and almost closed the door, Dongjun raised his hands to capture their attention with a surprised expression on his face.

It was only then that they noticed his absence and quickly ushered him to board the ride.

While Hua Shao Tuan was here, they also visited the Merlion Park and took a video 'interacting' with the Singapore icon.

They are expected to complete filming in Singapore on May 9.

Wakin Chau slips on wet ground

Veteran Hong Kong singer Wakin Chau fell after a concert in China recently.

In a video clip circulating on Weibo and Xiaohongshu, the 63-year-old was seen leaving the concert venue in Jiangsu on May 5 when he slipped on the wet ground and fell on his back. A group of people, believed to be staff members and bodyguards, hurried over to help him up.

He was reportedly sent to the hospital for treatment and Wakin assured fans in a social media post later that he was alright.

"I am okay! Thank you everyone for your concern. The floor can be slippery when it rains, so please be careful," he wrote.

