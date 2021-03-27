Gossip mill: Chinese ob-gyn thinks Cecilia Cheung is 7 months pregnant, she appears to dispel rumours — and other entertainment news this week

Chinese ob-gyn thinks Cecilia Cheung is 7 months pregnant, she appears to dispel rumours

The gossip mill has been rife these few weeks with speculation that Hong Kong actress-singer Cecilia Cheung is pregnant once again, after several photos of her sporting a larger-than-usual belly circulated on the internet.

While some netizens think it's just a food baby or even a physical remnant of her last pregnancy in 2018, an ob-gyn in China recently posted on Weibo his opinion that the 40-year-old is around 30 weeks along.

The doctor, from Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, made the comment based on looking at a photo of Cecilia. However, she appears to be dispelling the rumours with several Instagram Stories on Thursday (March 25) of her on the treadmill where her belly looks flat.

Is she or isn't she? Cecilia, as usual, keeps us intrigued.

Cecilia Cheung showing a flat belly in Instagram Stories uploaded on March 25. PHOTO: Instagram/ cecilia_pakchi_cheung

Elva Hsiao and boyfriend sustain severe facial injuries, hospitalised for more than a month after their dog attacked them

Taiwanese media recently reported the shocking news that singer Elva Hsiao and her boyfriend Justin Huang suffered a severe attack by their dog, which left them both hospitalised for more than a month.

An insider told the media that the injuries on the right side of Elva's face were more serious and deeper, and required stitching. The 41-year-old was reportedly discharged on March 23. On the other hand, Justin, 25, was bitten in the mouth and is still in the hospital.

According to reports, the couple were attacked by one of Elva's five dogs, Di Di, who has a growth in his brain, thus affecting his ability to control his behaviour. Even though he had displayed signs of aggression before, Elva insists on keeping him.

ALSO READ: Gossip mill: Original cast of Louis Koo's hit 2001 TVB drama A Step Into The Past return in new film sequel — and other entertainment news this week

Lawrence Wong paiseh to compete for Star Awards Most Popular Male Artiste award

Besides Thomas Ong, another local actor also declined to be included in the Star Awards Top 30 Most Popular Male Artistes category. When asked by Shin Min Daily News about his lack of nominations in the upcoming ceremony, Lawrence Wong said: "I turned down the nomination for several reasons.

"Firstly, there were some contractual issues. Secondly, most of my dramas are filmed overseas and my only local drama is My One In A Million, so I don't feel right competing for the Most Popular award. Thirdly, I felt I should leave the opportunity to other actors who are more suited.

"Even though I'm local, I hardly film local dramas so I shouldn't take up someone else's slot."

The 2019 Channel 8 drama My One In A Million originally cast the late Aloysius Pang in his first lead role. After his death, Lawrence was approached to fill in the role.

ALSO READ: Actor Lawrence Wong reveals stunning minimalistic toilet in his new home

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com