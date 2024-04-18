Gossip mill: Cynthia Koh laments past bad temper, K-pop idol knocked out by baseball before performance, Cha Eun-woo spotted at Korean restaurant in Singapore

Cynthia Koh laments past bad temper

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0aXdgqJybd[/embed]

Cynthia Koh may be pretty zen now as a proponent of sound therapy and turmeric health drinks, but she once had a bad temper.

During a recent interview with Capital 958 radio DJ Huang Shujun, the local actress said: "Friends around me have said that I have a very impatient personality, and I wondered how I could get rid of this bad habit."

Cynthia revealed that many assistant directors used to be afraid of working with her in the past.

She said: "Once I was already getting ready in the dressing room when an assistant director said that filming was cancelled because someone was sick. I immediately yelled at them."

She was also deemed by others as "not a team player" and someone "without any empathy".

The change in Cynthia's behaviour came when she started drinking tea with flower extract to "regulate her irritability", said the actress. She saw results a month later when she discovered her car was scratched.

"I would have thrown a fit in the past, but I found out there was a CCTV camera nearby, so I went to the security guard to help solve the problem," she said.

You can catch Cynthia's Capital 958 segment on melisten.

K-pop idol knocked out by baseball before performance

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5s4nNsyMNn/[/embed]

K-pop girl group Ichillin' was scheduled to perform at a KBO League baseball match on Tuesday (April 16), with member Yeju throwing the ceremonial first pitch and Eji the first bat.

However, the performance had to be cancelled when a foul ball accidentally hit Chowon in the back of the head during the third inning. The 18-year-old was reportedly knocked unconscious and rushed to the medical infirmary at the stadium, where she regained consciousness.

[[nid:679647]]

Her agency KM Entertainment confirmed in a statement that she was taken to a nearby hospital for a thorough examination afterwards.

"When she was taken to the infirmary after the incident, she complained of pain for a while, but she is currently resting without any problems due to treatment and examination by the professional medical staff," they added.

However, they said that Chowon will be taking a temporary break to "focus on treatment while getting sufficient rest and stability".

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25vUYK0qMS4[/embed]

Cha Eun-woo spotted at Korean restaurant in Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5tRXkERjGZ/?[/embed]

South Korean heartthrob Cha Eun-woo said that he wanted to try black pepper crab while in Singapore, but maybe he missed the taste of home more.

The 27-year-old was spotted at Drim Korean Steak House at Mandarin Gallery after his Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] concert at the Star Theatre on April 13.

"We're thrilled and deeply grateful," the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post showing an autograph Eun-woo had left them.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C50stuixxCz/[/embed]

A restaurant spokesperson told local media 8days that the singer-actor ordered dishes such as perilla seed oil noodles, pork Iberico, chuck flap Korean barbecue and soybean tofu stew.

At least he tried our famed chilli crab first.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C52TWJmyE5F/[/embed]

[[nid:679874]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.