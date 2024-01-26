Gossip mill: Dicky Cheung falls mid-air during rehearsal, air stewardess-turned-TVB artiste saw actress doing gross deed on flight, Astro members commemorate late Moonbin's birthday

Dicky Cheung falls mid-air during rehearsal

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9uapTCNKC14[/embed]

Hong Kong singer-actor Dicky Cheung was rehearsing what was supposed to be an impressive performance for his Macau concert next month when an accident happened yesterday (Jan 25).

The 58-year-old was spinning mid-air while playing the piano when the stunt wires gave way.

In a video online, Dicky fell to the floor and staff members rushed in to prevent the piano from crushing him.

He later clarified that he's fine: "Don't worry, everything is safe during the rehearsal."

Air stewardess-turned-TVB artiste saw actress doing gross deed on flight

You never know what someone is like behind the TV screens.

TVB artiste Eunice So appeared in a recent behind-the-scenes video for the drama Flight Diary on the broadcasting network's Instagram account.

Formerly a flight attendant, the 30-year-old shared how she saw a "highly educated actress" taking off her socks and putting her feet in the pocket of the seat in front of her on an economy flight.

"Everyone knows that the plane is not very clean, but when I saw this happen, it was so shocking!" said Eunice.

She then brought up how she encountered Jet Li once and praised him for being a good passenger who didn't eat, drink or require any service: "It was like we had one less passenger. He didn't have any special requests despite his status and that was great."

Astro members commemorate late Moonbin's birthday

[embed]https://youtu.be/X9ein7zEwLE?si=IBnGMWjzvHi13Xql[/embed]

K-pop boy band Astro lost a member last year when Moonbin was found dead in his apartment in April.

Today (Jan 26), members Cha Eun-woo, Yoon San-ha and Park Jin-woo (also known as Jinjin) went on social media to commemorate Moonbin's first birthday since his passing.

Eun-woo, 26, made a tribute by posting a cover of Love is Gone by Slander on his YouTube channel. He also posted a photo of Moonbin on his Instagram Story.

"Thank you for coming to my dream. Happy birthday, Bin," he wrote.

San-ha, 23, did the same on his Instagram Story: "Happy birthday, hyung (older brother)."

He added a photo of himself and Moonbin.

Jinjin, 27, uploaded a solo photo of Moonbin on his main Instagram feed: "HBD bro. I love you and miss you."

