Gossip mill: Ex-Mediacorp actor Jeff Wang had jaw surgery and liquid diet for 4 months afterwards — and other entertainment news this week

Ex-Mediacorp actor Jeff Wang had jaw surgery and liquid diet for 4 months afterwards

If you think actor Jeff Wang — the overall male champion of Star Search Singapore 1999 — looks somewhat different now, you're right, he went under the knife. In a recent interview with Taiwanese media, the former Mediacorp actor — who is based in Taiwan now — said he had jaw surgery to correct a bite problem. It was not mentioned when he had it.

The 44-year-old admitted he still shudders in fear thinking back on the surgery. He had to sign a medical indemnity form prior to surgery as there was a risk of permanent paralysis in his mouth in the future.

His jaw was prised open wide for 10 hours during surgery, and his mouth and chin were swollen and bruised afterwards, he explained. Jeff also said: "I had to go on a liquid diet for four months. It was an arduous period. I lost 10kg and worried about whether I could return to the way I was before and when I would recover."

But once the swelling went down and he looked at himself in the mirror, Jeff said he had no regrets.

Fire breaks out at Netflix's Kingdom: Ashin of the North set

PHOTO: Mungyeong Fire Station

It is already pretty stressful filming a popular drama series, so imagine how much worse it would be if your set caught on fire during the shoot.

An accident occurred during the filming of the sidequel of Netflix's Kingdom season two at Gaeun Open Set in North Gyeongsang, causing one of the castles to be set ablaze. It was said that the fire had been caused by a staff member who was attempting to melt some snow with a torch lamp, which in turn caused the thin material covering the wooden walls of the castle to catch fire.

By the time nine fire trucks arrived at the scene to put out the flames, the blaze had spread to the outer structure of the fortress and burnt portions of the wooden support beams, causing some of its sections to collapse. The fire was put out within an hour and thankfully, none of the cast and crew was hurt.

Filming soon resumed after the unfortunate incident and the production house has said that it will do everything to ensure that the film set is safe.

Hong Huifang gets 'surprise photoshoot' from daughter Tay Ying for her 60th birthday

You're never too old to try out a new style, and that is what local actress Hong Huifang did for her birthday a few days ago.

To celebrate her turning 60, Huifang's daughter Tay Ying arranged a surprise photoshoot for her. During the shoot, the veteran actress stepped out of her comfort zone and tried an edgy, smoky-eyed look that was definitely a huge change from what she was used to.

In a recent Instagram post, the stylish mama flaunted her new look by sharing some of her favourite photos from the shoot, and she even commented that she "likes the effect very much". However, she was also concerned about whether her fans shared the same sentiments, and asked them if they could "still accept it" in the caption.

