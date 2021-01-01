Gossip mill: 'I didn’t want to die, but I didn’t want to live either', Lim Peifen opens up about miscarriage in 2019 — and other entertainment news this week

Lim Pei Fen opens up about miscarriage in Nov 2019

The loss of a child through miscarriage is never an easy pill to swallow. This unfortunately happened to YES 93.3FM DJ Lim Peifen, who opened up about her painful experience in an Instagram post on Dec 28.

Peifen started off the post by saying that she is "sharing this now because I'm ready to, and because when it happened to me, I found strength in women with similar stories". She then wrote about her miscarriage that took place in Nov 2019, mentioning that she and her husband, computer engineer Lie Wei Xiang, "had been trying for a second baby for two years". They have a son Luke who's five.

"At 8 weeks, I had seen my baby and heard its heartbeat. I was elated," said Peifen. "Then, at 11 weeks, just a day shy of my next gynae appointment, I discovered, to my greatest fear and dismay, that I was bleeding. We rushed to the gynae, he did a scan and there was no heartbeat. The foetus had failed to grow for two weeks. In a flash, all our joy and hope was gone."

She also documented the range of emotions that she felt during the period, such as "grief like never before" and "shock, then anger, and then sorrow".

Aside from having to deal with the heartbreak of losing a child, she had to endure a great amount of physical pain, too, as her body did not expel the foetus fully. This meant that she had to take pills to expedite the process, which in turn led to painful cramps and more bleeding.

However, even in her darkest times, she managed to find consolation in a message that her friend sent her that said: "To think, the first thing you saw when you opened your tiny little eyes was the face of Jesus."

She ended off the post on an encouraging note: "If you are going through or have been through something similar, please know that you are not alone. And it is nothing to be ashamed of. And you can grief. And you can cry (or not). And you will find solace. And when you can finally see light through the tears, you will be stronger, better, kinder."

Peifen recently gave birth to her second child. She explained in her post: "Jude is my rainbow baby. I chose the name because Saint Jude is the patron saint of hope, and Jude is my hope."

R.chord Hsieh ordered to pay ex-wife Keanna Taiyh $57,000 for extramarital affair

A court ruling has been issued for Taiwanese singer-songwriter R.chord Hsieh and his girlfriend Liya to pay his ex-wife Keanna Taiyh NT$1.2 million (S$57,000) for adultery.

The estranged couple's dirty laundry was first aired in public on Dec 5 last year when Keanna reported him to the police for illegal drug use. R.chord had also broadcasted his arrest in a series of Instagram Stories.

A week later, he announced to Taiwanese media that he would be divorcing then-pregnant Keanna, and admitted that he was having an affair with a young live-streamer named Liya.

In a post on Jan 13, Keanna told her followers that she will be suing the pair and asked for "a compensation amount of NT$4,200,000 ($189,500)". She also revealed that she had suffered from a miscarriage after being "tortured physically and mentally every day" following news of the affair.

'You don't have a cinema at home?': Grace Chow's privileged statement leaves programme host rolling his eyes

PHOTO: Internet screengrab

Chinese influencer Grace Chow — Taiwanese singer Show Lo's ex-girlfriend who outed his philandering ways earlier this year — was recently a guest in season two of the Chinese reality show Fourtry, and revealed herself to be quite out-of-touch with how ordinary people live.

The 32-year-old had received a luxurious apartment from her father — rumoured to be a Chinese magnate with a military background — as a birthday present in September. She posted on social media a photo of herself at a home theatre and wrote: "Dad knows that I like starry nights, so he installed a starry night-themed theatre for me."

When host William Chan asked her about the cinema, Grace asked if he would like to drop by and have a look. She then added: "You don't have a cinema at home?"

Both William and fellow host Fan Chengcheng — superstar Fan Bingbing's younger brother — were gobsmacked, and the latter was caught on camera rolling his eyes.

ALSO READ: Gossip mill: Constance Song, 45, expecting baby number 2 - and other entertainment news this week

PHOTO: Internet screengrab

melissateo@asiaone.com

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com