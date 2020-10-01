R.chord Hsieh's wife suffers miscarriage from stress of extra-marital affair

A new twist has appeared in the scandalous real-life drama that is Taiwanese singer-songwriter R.chord Hsieh's personal life.

On Dec 5 last year, his wife Keanna Taiyh reported him to the police for illegal drug use.

A week later, he told the media that he will be divorcing his pregnant wife after the Lunar New Year. He also admitted to dating live streamer Liya.

In an exclusive article published yesterday, Taiwanese media ETtoday revealed Keanna's medical report dated Dec 19, which indicated that she suffered a miscarriage.

According to Keanna's friend who went on record, Keanna could not handle the stress after R.chord announced his affair, and had been feeling "tortured physically and mentally every day".

Despite giving herself three injections a day to try to protect her pregnancy, she eventually suffered a miscarriage. The friend added that Keanna blames herself for it.

This is her second miscarriage in her three-year marriage to R.chord; the first happened in April 2018.

When Taiwanese media approached him for comments, he said: "Hope she learns to be independent, take care of herself and her health, and I wish her happiness."

This revelation comes after days of vicious mud-slinging between Keanna, R.chord, and Liya.