Gossip mill: Huang Biren shares the only update she has on Xie Shaoguang — and other entertainment news this week

Huang Biren shares the only update she has on Xie Shaoguang

In the latest episode of the meWATCH talkshow Hear U Out, local actress Huang Biren talked about her former on-screen partner Xie Shaoguang, who disappeared from the limelight after leaving showbiz in 2005 and doesn't appear to keep in contact with many of his ex-colleagues.

Biren, 51, told host Quan Yi Fong that she called Shaoguang a few times between 2008 and 2009 when he was running an eatery in Malaysia. During that period, she had just given birth to her second child and was soon pregnant with her third. As a result, she couldn't travel to Malaysia to visit Shaoguang.

"He was either busy in the kitchen or occupied with other matters. Moreover, he's very low-key and didn't want to be in contact with others. He picked up a few of my calls and told me he was busy and would call me back. But he hasn't even till now. I'm not complaining, I just really miss him," Biren said.

However, in July last year, she met an industry colleague who bumped into Shaoguang serendipitously at a market. It was not mentioned whether it was in Singapore or Malaysia. The two took a photo together, and the colleague showed it to Biren.

"He's put on weight," Biren said. "A lot of emotions ran through me when I saw the photo and I want to tell him so many things. But I'm contented knowing he is well."

Former Taiwanese TV celeb relocates to Singapore, receives online harassment and threats

Mickey Huang, who appeared regularly in the popular Taiwanese variety show Blackie's Teenage Club and later became a TV weather anchor, relocated to Singapore last September and her experiences here haven't all been rosy.

She recently revealed in her Instagram Stories that a mysterious person has been harassing her online and leaving angry threats.

This person allegedly messaged Mickey saying: "You are a piece of rubbish in Singapore. Did you come to Singapore to be a prostitute or nightclub hostess? Singapore doesn't welcome you here to spread diseases. Go back to Taiwan. I will definitely throw rotten eggs at you if I see you!"

Mickey, 34, said the person appeared to know the nature of her new job here, even before she announced it. In another Story uploaded on Jan 27, she said she would be going down to the police station to make a report.

Andy Lau joins Douyin, re-enacts iconic scene from Infernal Affairs

PHOTO: Instagram/andylauox

Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Lau has hopped on to Douyin, China's version of TikTok.

On Wednesday (Jan 27), the 59-year-old actor took to the video-sharing platform to share a 28-second clip re-enacting the famous rooftop scene from his 2002 movie Infernal Affairs, in which he starred as a triad member who had infiltrated the police force.

Adding his own twist to the scene, where his character faces a gun-toting Tony Leung and says he wants to turn over a new leaf, Andy switched the lines to incorporate a reference to his new Douyin account.

In the reenacment, he said: "I didn't have a choice in the past, but now I want to start a Douyin account."

Andy has amassed over 45 million followers on the platform in just two days. Media outlets reported that celebrities including Carina Lau and Jacky Wu have also followed Andy's account.

