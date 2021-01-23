Gossip mill: Jacelyn Tay's son gets bluffed by Minister Ong Ye Kung — and other entertainment news this week

Jacelyn Tay's son gets bluffed by Minister Ong Ye Kung

Former TV actress Jacelyn Tay has a precocious son and she has shared many anecdotes about how he teaches her things or says things that surprise her.

Yet, strangely, the nine-year-old was still convinced by Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung's little fib, and Jacelyn found it hilarious. In a recent Instagram post by the 45-year-old, she shared that Zavier was interviewing Mr Ong for a new meWATCH show and the boy expressed surprise that Mr Ong laughed at a joke as he wasn't sure if ministers were allowed to do so.

Mr Ong told Zavier that ministers "usually don’t laugh" except on Sundays when they are "allowed to laugh twice". He then put on a straight face and said he had "reached my quota".

Jacelyn wrote: "Behind the scenes, I burst out laughing. Minister @ongyekung you really have a sense of humour... didn't expect that from you because you always look so serious."

Huang Biren really wanted her Best Actress award very badly

It's considered polite among actors to not seem too eager about winning awards. You've seen it all on the red carpet when they casually brush off questions about whether they expect to win and say they're happy just to be nominated.

However, when local actress Huang Biren was nominated for Best Actress for the first time in the 1998 Star Awards, she openly confessed that she really wanted to win.

"My gosh, I was so nervous then," she said to host Quan Yi Fong on the meWATCH talkshow Hear U Out. "I'll be honest. I really wanted that award so badly. I don't understand how some people can say, 'It's okay, I'll leave things to fate'. I'm not so cool about it. I wanted to win that award so badly."

Biren, 51, was up against so many "amazing actresses" like Zoe Tay and Fann Wong, however, she managed to emerge victorious.

Jialat! Zhang Ziyi caught wearing branded Italian sneakers in aired footage of her period drama

Even as they immerse themselves in a role, celebrities occasionally crave for a little comfort as it can be tiring prancing around in their drama costumes all day.

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi must have shared the same sentiments; a photo of her wearing branded Italian sneakers in her period drama The Rebel Princess recently emerged on the internet.

A discussion soon arose over what brand her sneakers were. From the few glimpses of the shoes peeking out from under her traditional costume, netizens guessed that these were from an Italian luxury brand.

After the photo of the boo-boo went viral, the people behind the show issued an apology letter explaining the incident was due to negligence from the crew and the post-production company. The scene has since been replaced.

