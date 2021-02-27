Gossip mill: Jeff Wang told Quan Yi Fong to stop complaining because Mediacorp artistes are very lucky — and other entertainment news this week

Jeff Wang told Quan Yi Fong to stop complaining because Mediacorp artistes are very lucky

On the latest episode of the meWATCH talkshow Hear U Out, local TV host Quan Yi Fong recounted a time when she realised how fortunate she was to be a Mediacorp artiste.

She told Malaysian actor Shaun Chen that she was filming a show with Taiwanese actor Jeff Wang and complained about how sick she was of having to do costume fittings because the producers have seen her for 30 years and nothing has changed apart from her face.

Jeff then told her that Mediacorp artistes are the "luckiest people I've ever seen". He explained to her that artistes in Taiwan were paid only NT$2,350 (S$110) for a filming gig, and had to travel to the film set themselves and also secure their own costumes.

Yi Fong shared: "He said that only Mediacorp would prepare costumes for you. Yet we were complaining about not being understood and how bad things were. He told me to stop scolding people. Not everyone has fittings prepared for them."

ALSO READ: From driving a BMW to being penniless: Shaun Chen left Mediacorp on bad terms, became jobless when rival channels merged

What Hyun Bin tells himself when he wants to give up

A video of South Korea's internet boyfriend Hyun Bin promoting Under Armour's SS21 collection was recently released and while many of us can get too engrossed staring at his dastardly good looks and well-defined biceps, let's not ignore his nice soundbites, too.

In the interview interspersed between shots of him lifting weights, doing push-ups and such, the 38-year-old talked about what he tells himself when he feels like giving up.

"I ask myself if I would regret my decision later. If I feel uncomfortable, even a little bit, while thinking about it, it gives me the strength to overcome it," he said.

He also repeats his mantra, "this too shall pass."

ALSO READ: Celeb couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin appear in Valentine's Day commercial, surprising fans

Late Alien Huang's last film, local movie Fat Hope, to be released here in March

PHOTO: Instagram/aes_alien

The sudden death of Taiwanese celebrity Alien Huang last September left many in shock. Many mourned the loss, including several local celebrities who were good friends with him.

For those who are still missing him, you'll be able to see Alien on-screen one last time in the local comedy movie Fat Hope which will be released some time in March. The movie centres around a beautiful and snobbish runway model Alisa (Lin Yu Pin) who becomes overweight overnight after a curse. She now has to enlist the help of her obese mother and also her love interest to save her modelling career.

The movie also stars local actors Liu Lingling, Henry Thia, and Jeffrey Xu.

ALSO READ: Gossip mill: Li Nanxing jumped into a mud pit of insects because it's what actors do - and other entertainment news this week

bryanlim@asiaone.com

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com