Gossip mill: Lawrence Wong jokes he's 'kiasu', has requested several times for Covid-19 vaccination — and other entertainment news this week

Lawrence Wong jokes he's 'kiasu', has requested several times for Covid-19 vaccination

You can take the man out of Singapore, but you can't take Singapore out of the man.

Actor Lawrence Wong recently returned here from filming in China, and he admitted to Lianhe Zaobao that he is quite 'kiasu' and wants to get the Covid-19 vaccination even though his age group hasn't been called upon yet.

The 32-year-old said: "I want to get vaccinated quickly, but it's not my turn yet... I tried appealing to get it early because you need some time in between both doses. I'll be back in China for filming in August and I'm worried that I won't be able to get the second dose in time."

He also told the Chinese daily that the hardest part of being in China is serving the one-month quarantine upon arrival. He said the quarantine has to be served at a hotel in a faraway suburb and he had to take a Covid-19 test once every three days.

ALSO READ: Actor Lawrence Wong reveals stunning minimalistic toilet in his new home

Zhang Zhenhuan's in-laws originally objected to him because of showbiz background

Ex-Mediacorp actor Zhang Zhenhuan — who now goes by the name Zhang Zhenxuan — and his Chinese wife Sally Pan nearly couldn't become a couple.

Pan, 26, recently held a live Q&A session with her followers on Instagram and revealed her parents originally didn't approve of her dating Zhenxuan because they thought celebrities are complicated people.

"My parents didn't want me to be upset, so they told me to set my limits and try dating him. They also observed him and later realised the showbiz industry in Singapore isn't like China's, and they like my husband a lot."

The couple, who have been together for seven years, have a son who's slightly over a year old named Miro.

When asked why she decided to be with Zhenxuan who's 10 years older, she replied: "I think I went with my emotions. I didn't set any criteria for my other half. I met him, the feeling is right, I like him, so it's him!"

ALSO READ: Zhang Zhenhuan on marrying old flame: She's the right one

Bird's nest company that Zhang Ziyi invests in and endorses guilty of false advertising

PHOTO: Weibo

A bird's nest company that veteran actress Zhang Ziyi invests in and endorses has been found guilty of false advertising and fined 200,000 yuan ($41,000).

According to investigations conducted by Beijing authorities, there were 11 inconsistencies in its advertising. For example, the ingredients used in its products are not what was advertised, and the amount used wasn't displayed accurately.

This isn't the first time the company has run afoul of the law, according to Chinese media. Around the end of 2020, the company had issues with their financial reporting where they failed to disclose their losses which amounted to 30 million yuan.

ALSO READ: Gossip mill: Exo's Sehun helpless to crazed fans who keep calling him on his handphone — and other entertainment news this week

bryanlim@asiaone.com

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com