Gossip mill: Lina Ng's son accepted to NUS medicine, Ann Hsu and Roy Chiu welcome 1st baby, J-idol Kenshin Kamimura convicted of indecent assault

Lina Ng's son accepted to NUS medicine

Local actress Lina Ng was all smiles in her Instagram post today (Aug 15).

The 51-year-old, who has three sons with husband Mike Lam, posted family photos of their second child, 19-year-old Joel, who has been accepted into National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

In a separate video, Lina shared it was once her "childhood dream" to be a doctor.

"For a few precious minutes, he (Joel) made my dream come true. So sweet of him," she wrote in the caption.

In the clip, Joel handed Lam his flower bouquet and put his doctor's coat on Lina.

"Always wanted to be a doctor but it never came to pass… I've never been a doctor in any of my shows either," she said to the camera before the three posed for a photo.

The couple also have Jeriel, 21, and Samuel, 14.

The NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine was ranked 17th among the world's top 20 medical schools in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings in 2025.

The school held their white coat ceremony yesterday, a ceremony that marks students' transition to medical studies.

Ann Hsu and Roy Chiu welcome 1st baby

Taiwanese celebrity couple Ann Hsu and Roy Chiu have welcomed their first baby.

Ann, who turned 41 on Aug 7, broke the news on Instagram yesterday with a photo of their hands and the baby's foot, with a caption saying they are all well.

According to media reports, the two actors recently distributed baby full-month gifts to loved ones, with the card indicating the child's name as Ian.

Ann and Roy, 43, were co-stars in the 2021 Taiwanese movie Man in Love, and amid rumours of their reel-to-real romance, they announced their marriage in December that year.

J-idol Kenshin Kamimura convicted of indecent assault

Japanese idol-actor Kenshin Kamimura has been convicted of sexual assault.

The former member of pop group One N' Only was found guilty by West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Aug 13 for molesting a 27-year-old female interpreter at a March celebration banquet after a fan-meet in Hong Kong.

According to media reports, Kenshin, 26, allegedly touched the woman's thigh repeatedly and also invited her to the bathroom.

Kenshin was issued a HK$15,000 (S$2,500) fine.

According to South China Morning Post, judge Peter Yu said: "Some people may feel the defendant's acts were very trivial. There were even opinions accusing the victim of making a fuss about nothing. I don't agree.

"The defendant's acts were clearly disrespectful of women. They deserve condemnation because they violated Hong Kong law."

Kenshin rose to fame after starring in the hit boys' love series Our Youth (2024-2025).

He was dropped from One N' Only when he was detained by the police, with their agency Stardust Promotion citing a "serious compliance violation".

