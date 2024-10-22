Gossip mill: Marcus Chin completes 2nd heart surgery, 2 to be charged for Byeon Woo-seok airport security fiasco, Blackpink's Rose wants coriander farm after retirement

Marcus Chin completes 2nd heart surgery

Marcus Chin successfully underwent his second surgery today (Oct 22) since suffering a heart attack while filming on Oct 7.

The 71-year-old updated his Facebook page, saying from his hospital bed: "I just completed my surgery, it was over an hour long.

"The professor who did my surgery at National University Hospital said it was a bit more complicated. It was around one-and-a-half hours long but it felt longer, but everything was successful."

In another video shared by Lianhe Zaobao, Marcus added that he can be discharged after resting for six hours at the hospital, and should be fine after recuperating at home for three or four days.

Marcus initially felt unwell in the morning of Oct 7 while filming a short video with fellow actor Mark Lee. The latter called an ambulance after Marcus began experiencing chills, cold sweat, chest pain and had difficulty breathing.

He was diagnosed with coronary artery disease and underwent his first surgery on the same day before being discharged on Oct 10.

2 to be charged for Byeon Woo-seok airport security fiasco

The head of a private security company and another unnamed individual are to be charged in a case involving Byeon Woo-seok's security team employing excessive security measures at Incheon International Airport in July.

They were forwarded to prosecution today for violating the South Korean Security Services Industry Act, reported Hankook Ilbo. The police also initially considered obstruction of business and coercion charges but did not go forward with them.

"After arresting four individuals, we reviewed laws and precedents and sent two to the prosecutor's office, while two were not," a police official said.

"We will continue to take strict action against illegal activities by private security firms that jeopardise the safety of airport passengers."

In July, a post on X went viral showing the 32-year-old actor's security shining a torch directly at the person taking the photo in a bid to dissuade them. As the photo was taken in the airport lounge, netizens were outraged by the seeming inconvenience to 'regular' passengers.

Footage also showed his security team trying to close a set of gates to the airport behind Woo-seok, blocking others from entering and there were also allegations that they asked to check people's tickets to determine their legitimacy as passengers.

According to Hankook Ilbo, the Security Services Industry Act states that security contractors must not infringe on the freedom and rights of people or interfere with legitimate activities while performing their security duties. Bodyguards are also prohibited from exercising excessive force on others outside the scope of their security duties.

Blackpink's Rose wants coriander farm after retirement

Some people like coriander while others have a gene that makes it taste like soap to them.

Blackpink's Rose is clearly in the former camp, and "like" may be an understatement when it comes to her passion for the herb.

While promoting her new song Apt. with Bruno Mars, the 27-year-old appeared in a video on Vogue's YouTube channel uploaded Oct 20.

Rose cooked kimchi fried rice and prepared dried squid with chilli mayo to have with somaek (a mixture of soju and beer). Both the main and her snack got a healthy dose of coriander, also known as cilantro.

"I'm obsessed with cilantro and I put it on everything, this is going to be so controversial," she said.

At the end of the video, Rose revealed her "secret" retirement plans, which of course included her favourite food topping.

"I've never told anyone in the world, but my ultimate dream in life is to be retired and to own a cilantro farm," she said.

"I'm gonna have a Michelin chef create a full cilantro course menu. It's gonna be like a winery, but it's a cilantro-y, and I'm gonna call it The Cilantro Farm."

She even envisions herself sitting around and sipping on a coriander cocktail at her farm.

Netizens were amused by Rose's "obsession" with coriander and said they supported her dreams, calling her "adorable" for it.

However, one fan on X pointed out: "If cilantro is everywhere then Jennie wouldn't be there, girlie is so afraid of cilantro."

The 28-year-old delivered an impassioned speech last year about how averse she was to it, in the middle of a concert no less, so maybe Rose can leave one dish coriander-free for her Blackpink bandmate.

a whole segment of jennie being a cilantro anti please she’s so- 😭pic.twitter.com/tMHtR1vntt — NJ (@NJARCHIVED) May 27, 2023

