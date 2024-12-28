Gossip mill: Mayday holding free online concert on New Year's Eve, Zhao Lusi suspends all work, Aaron Kwok falls into stage trapdoor

Mayday holding free online concert on New Year's Eve

Taiwanese rock giant Mayday are ending 2024, the 25th anniversary of their debut album, with a bang by holding a free online concert on New Year's Eve.

The quintet — Monster, Ashin, Stone, Masa and Ming — posted on social media about their Fly to 2025 show with a poem inviting their audience to "open the multiverse of Mayday".

They will be live at 10.25pm (same time as Singapore) on Dec 31, broadcasting on the YouTube channel of their label B'in Music.

Fans looking to synchronise their lightsticks at home could also download the B'in Music Concert app.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEEAUjpzCio/[/embed]

The concert will also be shown at three cinemas, in Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung, and free tickets are available today (Dec 28) from noon.

Zhao Lusi suspends all work

Chinese actress Zhao Lusi had fans worried recently when a photo allegedly of her at the accident and emergency (A&E) department of a hospital made its rounds on social media.

The woman in the photo is in a wheelchair with her head leaning on her shoulder. Though she had a face mask and cap on, netizens claimed her to be Lusi, 26.

Her Weibo account was also shut down without explanation.

Yesterday, her studio posted on Weibo that she had suddenly felt unwell on Dec 18 and went to the hospital for examination and treatment as soon as possible.

"She is currently following the doctor's advice for treatment and recuperation," it read.

The post further added that Lusi's management was going to take her health into primary consideration and suspend all further projects while she recovered.

Aaron Kwok falls into stage trapdoor

Stage trapdoors seem to be intent on eating Hong Kong's Heavenly Kings this year.

Andy Lau injured his thumb back in September after stepping into one and taking a tumble, and yesterday (Dec 27), it was Aaron Kwok's turn on the first night of his Iconic World Tour in Taiwan.

Videos circulating on social media show the singer-actor making a heart gesture to his audience after singing his hit song Fen Xiang Ai. He steps back, presumably to get onto the platform that will lower him below the stage, but falls right through.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEFdU-BRlUl/[/embed]

The 59-year-old took to social media to tell fans that he was okay and that he had fallen after missing a step.

"My microphone hit a steel plate at the edge of the stage and there was a loud noise. The newly-customised mic was slightly scratched but I wasn't hurt at all," he reassured.

He added that he had climbed back onto the stage "with ease" and continued singing.

Aaron performs for two more nights in Taipei.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEFtI7XyUca/[/embed]

