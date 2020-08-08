Gossip mill: Netizens sad former TVB Tiger Kent Tong no longer hunky - and other entertainment news this week

Netizens sad former TVB Tiger Kent Tong no longer hunky

Hong Kong actor Kent Tong stole the hearts of many when he was the Prince of the Five Tiger Generals of TVB back in the 80s. Alongside him were Michael Miu, Felix Wong, Andy Lau, and Tony Leung Chiu-Wai.

And while the other Tigers have maintained their looks as they aged, Kent did not seem to pass the test of time. According to Hong Kong media, when the 61-year-old posted videos on his Douyin (China's TikTok) account, fans were disappointed that he didn't retain his hunky look of the 80s and made it known. In the videos, Kent sported a shaved head and a slightly fuller physique.

It was reported that fans questioned whether the person in the video was really the actor himself, pointing out that he had put on a lot of weight and looked old.

Well, Kent may not look the same as he did during his heyday, but his twin sons have inherited his genes and they've got people's heads turning.

CCTV footage of fatal accident involving K-pop 2AM's Seulong released

PHOTO: Instagram/lsod.d

South Korean actor-singer Lim Seul-ong (also known by the mononym Seulong) was involved in a car accident last Saturday night (Aug 1).

The pedestrian that was knocked down by his SUV succumbed to his injuries, causing the artiste ⁠— a member of K-pop boy band 2AM ⁠— to be in a state of shock. According to Soompi, the accident occurred on a rainy night when the pedestrian crossed the road even though the pedestrian signal light was red. Seulong was not under the influence of alcohol.

According to The Korea Herald, some netizens initially felt Seulong was a victim of the accident. But after CCTV footage of the accident was released by South Korean daily paper JoongAng Ilbo — which showed the harrowing moment Seulong's vehicle struck the pedestrian — public sentiment turned against him.

The K-pop star has apologised to the victim and his family, and the police are still investigating the case. Seulong's agency Jellyfish Entertainment released a statement confirming the incident and explained that Seulong "immediately took emergency measures on site".

They added: "However, we understand how much pain the victim's family members must be in, and we would like to sincerely apologise to them. Once again, may the victim rest in peace, and we send our deepest condolences to his family."

Tavia Yeung asks for help after newborn daughter doesn't want milk

PHOTO: Instagram/tavia_yeung

Well, well, it's not even the terrible twos yet and already Tavia Yeung's daughter is giving her some problems.

In an Instagram post on Aug 5, the 40-year-old Hong Kong actress put out a public call for help as her newborn daughter doesn't want to drink milk. She wrote: "Can someone tell me how to feed a baby that doesn't want milk? I've tried changing the milk powder. I've tried changing the milk bottle.

"I've tried feeding her in a quiet room. I've tried feeding her at bedtime. I've also tried reducing the feeding frequency and increasing the quantity. Even her dad (Hong Kong actor Him Law) is singing and dancing next to her. Is there anything we haven't done?"

Netizens advised Tavia to take it easy and go with the flow as all babies will go through the same thing. One suggested keeping a regular feeding schedule and letting the baby drink as much as she can without forcing her. Another suggested making milk using rice water.

Fellow actress Myolie Wu also rooted for her in the comments.

