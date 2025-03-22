Gossip mill: Seventeen's Hoshi and Woozi to enlist 2nd half of 2025, controversy-hit Kim Soo-hyun said to attend Taiwan fanmeet, Zhao Lusi reveals hateful message she received

Seventeen's Hoshi and Woozi to enlist second half of 2025

Idols Hoshi and Woozi from the K-pop boy band Seventeen have given an update on their enlistment plans during their annual Seventeen in Carat Land fan-meet on March 20 and 21.

Hoshi said that he and Woozi, both 28, had already received their military enlistment schedules.

"We're planning to enlist in the second half of the year, so we'll be able to spend our 10th anniversary together and make some fun memories before we go," he said.

Seventeen's debut anniversary falls on May 26.

Hoshi then thanked their leader S.Coups for "keeping all 13 of [them] together" since they were young, with the 29-year-old visibly tearing up at his bandmate's speech.

"Maybe because it's time to enlist, every performance feels even more precious," Hoshi continued. "It's not like we're disappearing, we'll continue to work hard even after we return."

Though people say that nothing lasts forever, Hoshi added that Seventeen was going to "take on that challenge" and needed fans' support to accomplish it.

Controversy-hit Kim Soo-hyun said to be attending Taiwan fan-meet

Kim Soo-hyun will reportedly go ahead with his upcoming fan-meet in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, despite a recent controversy that has seen him dropped by several brands including Prada, according to ET Today.

The South Korean actor, 37, is scheduled to attend the 2025 Sakura Festival on March 30, and up to 200 fans aged 18 and older selected from a lottery will be able to meet him.

ET Today also reported that around 50 police officers will be on standby for the event, but the arrangement has not been made specifically for Soo-hyun or any protests he may face during his appearance.

Soo-hyun was accused by the late Kim Sae-ron's family for dating her while she was still a minor, and ignoring her pleas for help after she was allegedly served a notice of payment by his company Gold Medalist, her former label.

He has admitted to dating the actress, who died aged 24, but not while she was underage.

Meanwhile, Soo-hyun has filed a lawsuit against the family and YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, also called HoverLab Inc, for allegedly revealing "sexually insulting" photos of him with Sae-ron.

Zhao Lusi reveals hateful message she received

Chinese actress Zhao Lusi has taken a stand against haters by posting an inflammatory text message she received.

The 26-year-old, who recently revealed that she suffered neurological damage from dissociative disorders linked to depression, shared the hateful message, a selfie of herself and a book she has been reading on Weibo on March 20.

The message called her "useless", "ugly as a dog" and says she "owes more" to her fans, among other harsh statements.

It even warned her not to participate in offline activities for the rest of her life.

In response, Lusi said in her post: "I cherish even more the opportunity to shoot photographs and videos, and my original passion to create carries greater emphasis. I believe ever stronger that personality and story content always come before appearance and makeup.

"The most basic respect is to allow everything to be as it is and let the flowers be flowers."

