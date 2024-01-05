Hannah Quinlivan's agency clarifies fake Weibo post on Jay Chou's infidelity

Fans of Jay Chou and his actress-model wife Hannah Quinlivan were in a state of frenzy yesterday afternoon (Jan 4) after a photo of a post seemingly made by the latter circulated on Weibo, saying he had cheated on her.

The post, dated the same day, said that the 44-year-old King of Mandopop was involved in "multi-player sports", a euphemism for orgies.

It reads: "Mr Chou, tear down that fake mask of yours, your perfect image can't hide your true self for long… I don't want to live a day like this anymore, Mr Chou! Those disgusting activities that you and your friends did, do you really think the truth won't come out someday?"

There were rumours that she immediately deleted it as it is not available in her Weibo profile by then.

Fans of Hannah attempted to clarify the situation, explaining that according to her profile, she has not been on Weibo since Dec 30, 2023. Therefore, it would not have been possible for her to make the post on Jan 4.

They further shared that according to the internet protocol (IP) location on Hannah's Xiaohongshu profile, which she posted on Jan 3, the 30-year-old is currently in England, whereas her Weibo profile still stated that she was in Taiwan.

In response to the allegations, Hannah's agency issued a statement through her Weibo profile yesterday evening, sharing that the post is fake.

The statement reads: "The content of the post is untrue and purely fictitious and not published by Hannah. We appeal to everyone not to believe rumours spreading online. Our company will reserve our rights to pursue legal action."

In addition, Jay also posted Instagram Stories of them happily vacationing in England, seemingly to dispel the rumours.

Jay and Hannah married in a fairy-tale wedding in Yorkshire, northern England, in January 2015 after dating for four years. They share three children — Hathaway, eight, Romeo, six, and Jacinda, one, together.

Despite their 14-year age gap, Hannah revealed in a previous interview that "care" and putting Jay first, even before their children, is what keeps their marriage fresh.

