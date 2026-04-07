He Yingying buys home: 'Best believe I practised my pineapple-rolling stance'

Local actress He Yingying took to Instagram yesterday (April 6) to announce that she has bought a home, giving fans a sneak peek of her new abode.

In a carousel unveiling her home for the first time, the 31-year-old posed on her spacious balcony with a pineapple bound in $100 notes. Also present were her parents who enthusiastically waved around apples. Finally, she shared a video of her rolling the money-wrapped pineapple into her apartment.

In Chinese customs, rolling a pineapple into a new home symbolises prosperity, as the Hokkien pronunciation of pineapple - ong lai - is a homophone for a term meaning "prosperity comes".

It is also believed that to attract more wealth, the homeowner should carry auspicious items when they first enter the flat, such as apples, oranges and peaches, which symbolises safety, prosperity and good health respectively.

Yingying captioned her post: "Best believe I practised my pineapple-rolling stance. No idea why my dad was videoing my phone and my mum says apples are for contentment.

"So excited to transform this space and truly call it my own. I'm a homeowner now omg."

In the comments, Singapore celebrities, including Yvonne Lim, Desmond Tan, Felicia Chin, Denise Camillia Tan and Carrie Wong, congratulated Yingying on the milestone.

Carrie also made a post about rolling a pineapple into her new home in 2024 while Desmond revealed in August 2025 he's bought his first landed property.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com