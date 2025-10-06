Award Banner
Award Banner
entertainment

'Heaven has been so good to me': Nancy Wu ties the knot with doctor boyfriend

'Heaven has been so good to me': Nancy Wu ties the knot with doctor boyfriend
Nancy Wu recently married her non-celebrity boyfriend.
PHOTO: Instagram/Nancy Wu
Kristy ChuaPUBLISHED ONOctober 06, 2025 10:39 AMBYKristy Chua

Hong Kong actress Nancy Wu took to Instagram today (Oct 6) to announce that she has tied the knot with her surgeon boyfriend, who's only known as Akin.

Posting a series of pictures of them dressed in their wedding outfits, Nancy wrote: "It's a wonderful time to have found you first. Heaven has been so good to me."

Another post captioned "Akin & Nancy, Oct 3, 2025" depicts a wedding photo shoot of the 44-year-old TVB star and Akin held in a lush landscape where a snowcapped mountain overlooks a lake.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPdFkPKDwL3/?igsh=MWVndXZsanQzZzBidw[/embed]

Numerous celebrities expressed their congratulations in the posts' comments section, including Benjamin Yuen, her ex-boyfriend Kenneth Ma from 2008 to 2010, and her best friends Myolie Wu and Selena Lee.

Hong Kong actress Mandy Wong said: "Big congratulations to Mr and Mrs Chan! So sweet, so happy!"

Nancy had previously revealed in November 2024 that she was dating someone.

Earlier this February, she hard-launched her relationship with Akin after posting an Instagram photo of the two of them on a snowboarding date. Back then, his identity was still hidden behind a helmet and ski sunglasses.

According to a report by Oriental Daily News, Akin is a specialised surgeon who takes great care of people. In the same report, it was stated that actor-host Tony Hung was the one who had introduced the couple to one another.

[[nid:723604]]

Kristy.chua@asiaone.com

celebritiesmarriageRelationshipsweddingactors and actresses
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.