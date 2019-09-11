Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves' 46-year-old girlfriend

Is 46 the new 74?
Since news broke about Keanu 'Lonely Guy' Reeves' new girlfriend, Los Angeles-based artist Alexandra Grant, Twitter netizens have mistaken Grant for Oscar-winning actress Dame Helen Mirren.
Well, if you look at them, they do bear a strong resemblance. However, Grant is 46 while Helen is 74.
Perhaps that's why it's not surprising to learn that Helen felt that the mix-up was "very flattering".
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday (Nov 6) at the red carpet for her new film The Good Liar, Helen said: "I saw that. That was very flattering on me, you know, because she's obviously lovely."
For the record, Helen isn't dating the Speed star and has actually been married to director Taylor Hackford for 22 years. She is, however, familiar with Keanu as the latter has worked with her husband on the 1997 horror thriller The Devil's Advocate.
Helen said: "I do know Keanu very well. He did a film with my husband and he is just the most adorable, lovely person. So she's a lucky girl and I'm sure that he's a lucky boy." It's been reported that Grant is Keanu's longtime artistic collaborator and they have been dating for a year. The award-winning artist worked with Reeves in 2011 and in 2016 on his books Ode to Happiness and Shadows respectively. Grant provided the illustrations while Keanu wrote the copy. The pair also started publishing company, X Artists' Books, in 2017. Prior to Grant, Keanu's most significant relationship was with actress Jennifer Syme and it ended in tragedy. In 1999, Jennifer gave birth to their daughter, Ava, at eight months but she was stillborn. In 2001, Jennifer was killed in a fatal car accident in Los Angeles. She was also reportedly getting treatment for depression as police found two prescription drugs in her car.
