Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves' 46-year-old girlfriend

Is 46 the new 74?

Since news broke about Keanu 'Lonely Guy' Reeves' new girlfriend, Los Angeles-based artist Alexandra Grant, Twitter netizens have mistaken Grant for Oscar-winning actress Dame Helen Mirren.

Well, if you look at them, they do bear a strong resemblance. However, Grant is 46 while Helen is 74.

Perhaps that's why it's not surprising to learn that Helen felt that the mix-up was "very flattering".

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday (Nov 6) at the red carpet for her new film The Good Liar, Helen said: "I saw that. That was very flattering on me, you know, because she's obviously lovely."

For the record, Helen isn't dating the Speed star and has actually been married to director Taylor Hackford for 22 years. She is, however, familiar with Keanu as the latter has worked with her husband on the 1997 horror thriller The Devil's Advocate.