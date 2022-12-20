Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot cameos cut from The Flash movie

The news just gets more and more heartbreaking. While it's already confirmed that Henry Cavill is no longer Superman, his cameo as the Last Son of Krypton has also been cut from the upcoming The Flash movie.

His Justice League co-star Gal Gadot, who portrays Wonder Woman, will also no longer be making a cameo in the movie.

These cuts are due to James Gunn and Peter Safran's new direction for the future of DC films. Said future sees a new, younger Superman in place and whilst there's no news on whether Wonder Woman will be recast, we already know that Warner Discovery has decided to not move forward with Patty Jenkin's vision for Wonder Woman 3.

Gunn and Safran are on a path of overhauling the DC Universe as we know it and whilst the new DC heads know that they're "not going to make every single person happy", they have promised that "everything we do is done in the service of the story and in the service of the DC characters we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives."

As Gunn and Safran embark on a 10-year plan to whip DC into a new shape, Gunn has assured fans that Superman remains a "huge priority" and has actively been clearing the air as reports and rumours come flying in.

Most recently, the 56-year-old director denied reports of Matt Reeves' The Batman becoming DCU canon.

That said, The Flash movie is speeding into theatres one week earlier on June 23, 2023. And amongst all the changes that are happening, fans can still look forward to a Blue Beetle movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods in the coming year.

ALSO READ: James Gunn and Peter Safran mapping out 10-year plan for DC

This article was first published in Geek Culture.