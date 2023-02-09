'Her videos have higher views than mine': Show Lo 'fumes' over popularity of his female persona Beauty Lo

It's mixed emotions indeed; while this Taiwanese singer is happy that his female alter ego is gaining lots of love from the public, it's not so nice that she's gotten more popular than him.

Show Lo was in town for the opening of Michelin Bib Gourmand Taiwanese beef noodles restaurant Niu Dian yesterday (Feb 8) and AsiaOne took the chance to ask him about his pretty 'younger sister' Beauty Lo (Zhu Bishi), who recently released a new catchy ditty Buying Winter Melon.

Beauty also appeared in his Kaohsiung concert in November 2022.

"My 'younger sister' is also preparing to release a single. After buying winter melon, what will she buy? Buy durian! Buy beef noodles. I don't know what she is going to sing," Show, 43, said.

He added in mock anger: "She is too popular, even more than me! She is so popular that I am angry with her. Her videos have higher views than mine. She even has a big event coming up, I am so upset with this."

In fact, there are specific opportunities that Bishi gets access to but not Show.

"She has a new opportunity that makes me fume… a job that I cannot take but she can," he revealed, adding he's unable to reveal details of that job.

"I will try my best to reduce her exposure… because she is far too popular," he joked.

His love for beef noodles

During the interview with local media, Show also shared about his love for beef noodles.

"I like beef a lot, and will try beef noodles everywhere I see them. The first time I tried the ones at Niu Dian, I asked who the boss was. I wanted to understand it more and heard that it got one Michelin star. I was impressed that beef noodles could get a Michelin star."

He added: "One time, I ate four bowls at one go. Two days before my concert, I ate only the beef (in order to slim down). After the concert ended, I ate another six bowls of Niu Dian beef noodles. Because of that, I feel that I must recommend Niu Dian to more people."

He admitted that moderation is needed for his career: "When I am eating it, I didn't feel guilty about it. It was only when I was trying out clothes for the concert that I started to feel guilty. Before my concert, I only eat the beef and skip the noodles so I wouldn't get fat from that."

'It was so painful I almost wet myself'

Fans might recall the news about Show's onstage injury in a concert last year. When asked about it, he replied: "It was just shortly after the start of the concert, and I had already fallen down. I haven't even sung a song. The pain felt like an 11 on a scale of one to 10.

"Have you watched Bruce Lee's movies? They specifically attack the shinbone. After I hurt my shinbone, just when they were about to lower the stage, I hit my knee also, so two parts of my body were hurting at that moment.

"I couldn't sit there and scream either. You know, when you knock your foot into the table's legs, you would lie down on the floor and writhe in pain, right? I couldn't do that as I was still on stage. I still had to look cool and handsome. It was so painful I almost wet myself."

In order to reduce the chances of getting injured, he is doing less risky moves these days. Show felt that the key is to check the machinery on stage often, yet that also comes with complications.

"Everytime I rehearse, I will ask my staff to check the venue thoroughly… Machinery can be difficult to predict - it could suddenly malfunction and we can't blame anybody for it. So I can only double-check and double-check from now on," he elaborated.

"However, if they check too much, there would be more wear and tear. For example, some of the nails on the equipment became loose because there were too many rehearsals."

He shared that he has since recovered from his injuries and has not gotten any new ones.

Show added that he will be working on a new variety show involving dogs, a new single and also advertisements. He is also preparing for more concerts, with one held at Genting Highlands on March 18, and will return to Singapore later this year.

Niu Dian is located at #01-01 VIIO @ Balestier and it opens on Feb 13.

