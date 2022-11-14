The Show must go on: Show Lo falls through stage during concert’s opening song, continues in pain

What was meant to be a triumphant return to stage in Kaohsiung turned out to be a near-disaster for Taiwanese singer Show Lo last Saturday (Nov 12).

To an audience of 10,000, Show began the concert at the Kaohsiung Arena with his hit single No Joke, before falling through a hole in the stage mere moments into the opening song.

Footage shows the 43-year-old getting up and stumbling into the hole again. Still limping, the stoic Show continues with the song.

After the concert, Show addressed the media, explaining that the hole was caused by a platform that lifted him onto the stage, and it had not been locked into position.

Describing the pain he felt as “a 10,” he said, "I fell before the lifting platform was held in place. Luckily I used my arms to support myself, otherwise it would have been terrible.

“At the time, my legs hurt, but I didn’t have time to think about anything else.”

Show added that his mum had been in attendance and asked if he was OK, but he said “it was nothing”.

“I kept dancing so as to not worry her,” he said.

Show’s manager revealed that the singer had to take painkillers to continue his show, and that his leg was swollen from the accident.

That wasn’t the only bad luck to befall Show in recent times.

Two days before the show, he posted on his Instagram Stories that he had been nearly “disfigured” after being bitten by his pet dog on the cheek.

Some netizens were reluctant to believe the series of misfortunes were indeed accidental.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

However, Show rubbished claims that he had “deliberately designed the stage” and orchestrated it to garner sympathy from the audience following his cheating scandal in 2020.

Noting that it had been over two years since his breakup with ex-girlfriend Grace Chow when she accused him of being a serial cheater, Show said that he was biding his time to make his comeback.

“When you fail and give up on all your dreams, people around you will ask, ‘Are you even a man?’ but after you stand back up again, they will ask if you ever reflected [on your shortcomings],” he lamented.

“As a man, you should take responsibility and face whatever you have to. If you make a mistake, admit it and move on. [As long as you have] an optimistic attitude, a resilient spirit, and always remember your purpose, you can face anything.”

Show’s next concert takes him to Kuala Lumpur on Nov 18.

