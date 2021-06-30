Here are the new TV shows and films you should absolutely binge in July 2021

Fear Street, Monsters at Work, Resident Evil and more!

July brings us a brand-new slate of movie and TV show premieres from multiple streaming services, which means there’s something for you to watch this month no matter what you’re subscribed to.

If you’re craving more Korean zombie horror on Netflix, Kingdom has a special episode coming out. If you’re on Amazon Prime Video, why not catch that sci-fi blockbuster with Chris Pratt? And of course, it’s worth tuning in to the end of Loki’s journey on Disney+.

Here’s everything new worth watching in July 2021:

The Tomorrow War (July 2) - Amazon Prime Video

Originally set for a theatrical release, The Tomorrow War is a sci-fi blockbuster that pits humanity against an impending alien invasion. The story kicks off with a group of time travellers arriving in the present to inform Earth that in 30 years, Earth is losing a war against a deadly alien species.

Their only hope of victory lies in recruiting soldiers from the present to fight in the future. Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) leaves his family to join the fight. He then teams up with a scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) to save the world.

Fear Street Trilogy (July 2, July 9, July 16) - Netflix

The entire Fear Street film trilogy drops on Netflix in July, with each movie being released a week apart. Based on R.L. Stine’s spooky slasher books, these horror films begin in 1994 with a group of teenagers who realise that the terrifying events haunting their town for generations might be connected.

Even worse, they might be the next targets. The second movie takes place in 1978, and the finale takes place in 1666. Characters from all three time periods will appear in each movie, as their respective stories intertwine.

Monsters at Work (July 7) - Disney+

This Disney+ animated series is set after the events of Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.! Monstropolis is switching from a rather problematic scare-based electrical system to one fuelled by the sounds of laughter instead. Enter Tylor Tuskmon, a fresh Scare Major graduate from Monsters University (and if you haven’t seen that prequel, it’s better than you think!) who joins the Facilities Team as a mechanic.

He dreams of working with A-listers like Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan, and who knows? Maybe he will. The voice cast of Monsters Inc. returns for this series, making it worth checking out for fans of the original movie.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (July 8) - Netflix

Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield return in this CG-animated series. After Leon stomped out the Las Plagas in Resident Evil 4, he stumbles onto a zombie attack in the White House.

Meanwhile, Claire begins unravelling a deeper conspiracy surrounding what seems to be another zombie-related cover-up in a war-torn region called Panamstam. If you’ve just finished Resident Evil 2 Remake and want more of this duo together, Infinite Darkness might do the trick. Boy, it’s a great time to be a Resident Evil fan.

Loki: Finale (July 14) - Disney+

The god of mischief’s time-travelling adventures are coming to an end. We're halfway through Loki at the time of writing this article, and the poor thing is currently stranded across time and space with someone he might not be able to trust.

This series is meant to tie into Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness at some point, so one can assume that the next three episodes are going to be filled with all sorts of unexpected twists and turns. Will the Time Variance Authority crumble at the end of all this, or will they put Loki behind bars once again?

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 (July 15) - Netflix

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s comedic coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever really caught me by surprise last year. The show follows a 15-year-old girl named Devi Vishwakumar, who tries to get over a recent family tragedy by totally reinventing herself at school.

Unfortunately, more woes involving family and friends take her carefully laid out plans in decidedly unexpected directions. Season 1 was delightfully funny and featured Indian representation in a refreshing way, so I’ve got this one marked on my calendar for sure.

Turner & Hooch (July 21) - Disney+

You’ve heard of Turner & Hooch, right? The 1989 buddy cop movie starring Tom Hanks is getting rebooted on Disney+ with Josh Peck (of Drake & Josh).

The series follows the US Marshall Scott Turner, who inherits an unruly dog named Hooch from his late father - Hanks’ character from the movie. As the duo learns to get along, they discover that the death of Turner’s father might not have been accidental.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (July 23) - Netflix

If you’re an avid fan of Netflix’s Korean horror-drama Kingdom, here’s something to look forward to. This in-between special episode takes place in the past and follows tragedy, betrayal and a mysterious discovery as a woman pursues vengeance for the loss of her tribe and family.

It’s no Season 3, but it’s the closest to a Kingdom movie we’re going to get!

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (July 23) - Netflix

From the somewhat inconsistent writer-director Kevin Smith comes a sequel to the classic Masters of the Universe animated series! In this new chapter, the war for Eternia is reborn in what might spell the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor.

Chris Wood plays the He-Man who has the power, and Mark Hamill plays the villainous Skeletor. Part one consists of five episodes, and a second batch of episodes is due to hit Netflix later on.

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (July 29) - Netflix

Netflix’s animated Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy concludes in July, and its big finale ropes in the Predacons and Maximals from Beast Wars.

Seeing as the next live-action Transformers movie was just announced to adapt elements from Beast Wars too, this seems like a nice primer on all the new heroes and villains we can expect to hit the big screen next year.

