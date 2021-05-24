I let Netflix fully decide what I watch for 5 days and I discover some gems to get through Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)

With Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) in full swing, staying indoors is the way it’ll have to be for now. This might be a good time to rekindle some of those stay-home leisure activities we indulged ourselves in during last year’s circuit breaker.

Technology has also evolved in the time since. On April 28, Netflix announced a brand-new feature aptly titled Play Something. It aims to combat an issue many Netflix users are currently struggling with — scrolling without actually watching anything.

How it works is simple: click on the Play Something button and it’ll pick a show it thinks will meet your personal preferences.

The more you interact with the feature, the more data it collects, and supposedly, the more accurate its recommendations get. I gave it a try over five days to test if that’s all true.

Day 1

Friends

Screengrab from Twitter/TVGuide

Over the years, I’ve watched a couple of American comedy sitcoms on Netflix, from The Good Place to Modern Family. So, I can understand why the algorithm offered me Friends as an option it thinks I might enjoy.

The issue is that I finished the entire series about a decade ago. Obviously, Netflix would not have been aware of that. It can only base its recommendation on data collected from what I’ve watched on the platform.

What that means is at any time, this feature can offer me shows I’ve already watched. So, with my entertainment thirst still not quenched, I decided to try the shuffle feature again and was offered Love, Death + Robots.

Love, Death + Robots

AsiaOne/Amierul Rashid

I've never heard of this series and was immediately drawn in. It consists of standalone episodes, meaning minimal commitment levels as a viewer. Great!

Another cool thing about this format is that I can watch episodes at random. Play Something had me watching the first episode of season two and I decided to continue with episode four immediately after.

I sensed plenty of Black Mirror vibes, as well as Orwellian undertones, in both episodes. That in itself won me over. Adult animation with dark themes (i.e. Bojack Horseman) is a genre I'm somehow fascinated by.

Thumbs up to this recommendation, I will definitely be giving Love, Death + Robots a shot.

Day 2

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Screengrab from Twitter/gofobo

After breezing through the first two episodes, my immediate reaction was that I do find it amusing and rather silly. What I like about B99 (is that a thing?) is how easily digestible it can be.

It’s kind of mind-numbing but in a good way and that’s a compliment, honest. After a long day of work, Brooklyn Nine-Nine could potentially be one of those shows to just put on and relax.

It looks like Netflix managed to find me a series to binge-watch after work.

How I Met Your Mother

Screengrab from Twitter/OfficialHIMYM

I found some time to slot in another recommendation. Similarly, another American comedy sitcom so I was looking forward to enjoying the pilot episode.

Unfortunately, it wasn't particularly riveting. The jokes didn't quite hit home for me but I blame that more on the quality of B99, which I had watched earlier that night.

I can see why Netflix offered it as an option, though. It falls into the same genre as Modern Family, Friends, B99, and The Good Place. It’s just not as good, one to keep on the back burner I think.

Day 3

Money, Explained

AsiaOne/Amierul Rashid

This was the first non-fictional content recommended to me and props to Netflix for getting it spot on. I find docuseries an interesting format as viewers soak in new knowledge while being entertained.

The algorithm probably recommended this to me from the countless number of docuseries I’ve watched on Netflix. The topic of money, however, isn’t high on my list of interests.

Despite this, I thoroughly enjoyed the first episode. Without Play Something, I might not have even come across Money, Explained at all. Another point scored from the new feature.

Breaking Bad

Screengrab from Facebook/Breaking Bad

Day three was easily the best day of recommendations, with Netflix also suggesting Breaking Bad.

I was such a big fan when it was at its peak about 10 years ago.

As I clicked on the Play Something function, a notification popped up. Apparently, I was recommended Breaking Bad as I am currently watching its spin-off, Better Call Saul. I was actually left quite impressed by this.

And if you’re wondering if I watched 57 minutes of an episode I’ve already watched countless times before?

Of course, I did, just to relive that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman connection. No regrets.

Day 4

Hunter x Hunter

Screengrab from Twitter/HunterxHunterSc

For a bit of context, Japanese anime is a genre that is extremely foreign to me.

Only recently did I give it a try with The Way of the Househusband and let’s just say that I won’t be rushing back to watch a second episode anytime soon.

But to be fair, I gave Hunter x Hunter a try. I quickly regretted that decision. I wasn’t at all engaged and found myself constantly checking if I’ve reached the end of the episode.

Sorry Netflix, this one did not work at all.

New Girl

Screengrab from Facebook/New Girl

As with Friends, this recommendation felt a bit off since I've given New Girl a go in pre-Netflix days. I vividly remember watching this series during my JC days.

Unfortunately, I didn't recall which season I stopped at. The fact that I couldn’t recall whether I really enjoyed the series or not also made me decide to call it a night and not continue.

Day 5

Vincenzo

Screengrab from Vincenzo/kpopceleb

By suggesting Vincenzo, it looked like Netflix had thrown in the towel completely. Every recommendation thus far had a bit of logic to it but Vincenzo was totally out of left field.

I’ve never watched any K-drama. Like, ever. My entire knowledge of Korean content is from KoreanEnglishman’s YouTube channel and Parasite, that is literally it.

So, again, this was a recommendation I duly skipped.

Community

Screengrab from Facebook/Community

Thankfully, Netflix ended on a high by offering me Community on the final day of my mini-experiment. I've always had an eye on the series but for one reason or another, never made the effort to actually sit down and watch it.

Now, I'd have no more excuses. Overall, I really bought into the first episode of Community. It was snark and witty without being entirely classless.

Also, a word for the cast? Wow. How is it that one of my favourite voice actors (Alison Brie), rapper (Donald Glover), and comedian (John Oliver) are all on the same show? I am completely mindblown.

Final thoughts

With plenty of Netflix's content not being originals, there are bound to be situations where you are recommended a series that you've already seen.

Over the course of five days, I managed to pull out four gems which I'll add to my personal list of shows to watch.

Now, four out of 10 isn't anything to shout about so don't expect the Play Something feature to consistently be throwing out amazing recommendations.

It's something novel for now and might help you get through Phase 2 (Heightened Alert). Beyond that, I'm not sure if it's a feature worth using.

