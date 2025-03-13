'Here's to new beginnings': Kiki Lim leaves Mediacorp after 5 years

Local singer-actress Kiki Lim has bid farewell to Mediacorp.

In an Instagram post announcing her departure yesterday (March 12), she wrote: "After five incredible years at Mediacorp, the time has come for me to move on to the next chapter of my journey.

"I'm immensely grateful for all the opportunities the company has given me to grow, learn, and connect with so many talented individuals."

Kiki, who turns 23 later this month, also wrote that she would have a special place in her heart for the experiences she's had and the memories she's made there, and that she will always be thankful for Mediacorp as well as its talent management arm, The Celebrity Agency.

"To everyone who has supported me - thank you. Your encouragement has meant the world to me. As I take this next step, I'm excited to explore new opportunities," she continued. "For collaborations, projects, or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to me directly.

"Here's to new beginnings."

Kiki was met with well-wishes from fellow celebrities, including Chantalle Ng, Zhang Zetong, Seow Sin Nee, Kenneth Chung and Bonnie Loo.

Veteran actress Chen Xiuhuan commented: "All the best, dearie. Jiayou."

Following a successful career as a child actress, Kiki became a Mediacorp artiste after emerging as a finalist in Star Search 2019.

Her acting credits include Tanglin (2016), Last Madame (2019), When Duty Calls 2 (2022), Strike Gold (2023) and Kill Sera Sera (2024), and she has released two extended play (EP) albums.

Veteran actors Chen Liping and Zhang Yaodong also left Mediacorp in January and February respectively.

