'Both a graduation and a new beginning': Chen Liping leaves Mediacorp after 40 years

After 40 years as a Mediacorp artiste, Chen Liping has left the broadcaster's talent management arm, The Celebrity Agency.

Announcing the news in an Instagram post yesterday (Jan 3), the veteran actress wrote: "This decision feels like both a graduation and a new beginning. 2025 marks my 40th year in the industry, a milestone filled with gratitude, memories and growth."

As she also turns 60 later this year, she added that it was "the new 40".

"Is 60 the age to restart a career? To dream bigger? To charge forward?"

This isn't goodbye, however, as she said that she'd "continue pouring [her] heart into [her] craft as an actor".

"Thank you, Singapore TV and all my fans for your unwavering support," she wrote.

"You guys are always the ones keeping me going. Without you, there would be no 'Aiyoyo Chen Liping' or the beloved classics we've created together.

"Forever grateful to SBC/TCS/Mediacorp for shaping my journey. Let's continue to create magic together."

Last October, her actor husband Rayson Tan also left The Celebrity Agency after 34 years, writing: "Life is full of choices. I now wish to pursue a lifestyle and work environment that better aligns with my current mindset."

Liping began her career after graduating from the then-Singapore Broadcasting Corporation's acting course in 1985. The 1989 drama Good Morning, Sir! earned her the moniker Miss Aiyoyo after her character's signature phrase.

She won Best Actress at the Star Awards thrice, in 2003 for her role in Holland V, 2010 for Reunion Dinner and in 2014 for The Dream Makers.

After winning in the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes category 10 times, she earned the All-Time Favourite Artiste award at the 2006 Star Awards.

The Celebrity Agency posted on Instagram that Liping has been an "integral part of the Mediacorp family since her debut in 1985" and that her awards and performances have cemented her position "as a respected icon and beloved household name in the local entertainment industry".

