Love's in the air: Lin Meijiao's pilot niece surprises her with birthday celebration on SIA flight

She had quite the unique celebration for her birthday.

Local veteran actress Lin Meijiao, who turned 61 on Dec 24, said that she had a birthday celebration on her recent flight to Germany on Singapore Airlines (SIA).

The one behind the surprise? Her pilot niece.

In an Instagram post on Dec 28, Meijiao shared photos, writing: "Such a great way to fly… Thank you to my favourite niece for surprising yiyi (Mandarin for aunt) with so much love.

"Best captain and cabin crew for being so thoughtful, it made me feel at home. Can't wait to fly with all of you again."

Among her gifts were a teddy bear, card with handwritten messages from the flight crew and a lavish chocolate birthday cake.

Meijiao also took photos with her daughter Chantalle Ng and her niece during the flight.

While some netizens sent Meijiao their well-wishes, others talked about her niece's beauty.

"The pilot is so pretty," said one netizen.

Another wrote: "Your family has beautiful genes."

Chantalle, 29, hyped her cousin up through her Instagram Story.

"I'm flying with my cousin as the pilot for my flight," she wrote in one photo while tagging SIA in another: "Hi @SingaporeAir you have such a beautiful pilot."

