'Life is full of choices': Rayson Tan leaves Mediacorp after 34 years

Local actor Rayson Tan is leaving Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency after 34 years.

In an Instagram post uploaded today (Oct 10), the 59-year-old, who entered showbiz through the talent competition Star Search in 1990, explained the reason behind his decision.

"Over the years, I have witnessed the transitions from SBC to TCS and now to Mediacorp. Time flies, and throughout these years, I have been fortunate to receive the support of the Artiste Management Unit and The Celebrity Agency, for which I am deeply grateful," he wrote.

"However, life is full of choices. I now wish to pursue a lifestyle and work environment that better aligns with my current mindset."

Rayson, who is married to local actress Chen Liping and has a son together, said that he has decided to step out of his comfort zone and "embark on a new journey as a freelance actor".

"Acting remains my passion, and I will continue to explore new possibilities while staying true to my original aspirations," he added, thanking his colleagues at the agency.

Fellow local actors showed their support in the comments section.

"I wish you the best of luck. Keep exploring and create more possibilities for yourself," said Romeo Tan.

Candyce Toh commented: "Let's go! God is with you."

Rayson was a Singapore Airlines flight attendant before his showbiz career.

He is best known for The Price of Peace - a 1997 drama based on first-hand accounts of the Japanese occupation of Singapore - where he portrayed Chinese resistance fighter Lim Bo Seng.

He has won two Star Awards accolades: Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes in 1997 and Top 10 Most Memorable Villains for his role in the series The Homecoming in 2007.

