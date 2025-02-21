Zhang Yaodong, accused of fathering children with multiple women, reportedly no longer with Mediacorp

Malaysian actor Zhang Yaodong is no longer a Mediacorp artiste, according to a report by 8world on Thursday (Feb 20).

A quick check on The Celebrity Agency's website also shows that Yaodong's details have been removed from the list of male talents within the company.

This comes amid a recent bout of controversies that struck the 47-year-old actor following allegations in June last year.

A netizen named Xiaotudou had made a post on Xiaohongshu titled: "About Zhang Yaodong in Singapore," sharing a photo of a man who appears to be Yaodong in bed.

As the post gained traction, more netizens stepped in to share their alleged experiences with him, claiming that Yaodong cheated on and "was involved with several women".

Another Xiaohongshu user, Hong X, alleged that the unmarried Yaodong has children, with the oldest aged 10.

The following month, Yaodong said through his manager that he has filed a police report and sought legal advice.

'I'll no longer be absent'

In November last year, Yaodong took to Instagram to admit that he is a father, sharing a photograph of two teenagers in hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) posing in front of a hanok (traditional Korean house).

"This is the first time I've travelled with my two lovely and beautiful daughters," he wrote in his post. "Although the trip was short, it was meaningful.

"I deeply regret missing out on their childhood in the past due to various reasons. From now on, I will accompany them in every moment of their growth and witness their every step forever. I'll no longer be absent from their journey of life."

His post was met with an outpouring of support from other local artistes including Zhu Houren, Dennis Chew, Yao Wenlong, Angela Ang and Chen Xiuhuan, all of whom left comments with heart emojis.

New allegations arise

Come January 2025, however, netizen Hong Hong (transliteration) brought more allegations against Yaodong.

Claiming to have a two-year-old child with Yaodong, the netizen recalled in a Xiaohongshu post how she had thought he would have been happy to know that she was with child, 8world reported.

However, she claimed Yaodong asked her to abort the child, which she refused to.

Yaodong has only seen the child a few times via video call, the netizen claimed.

"The child and Yaodong have severed their father-son relationship in a legal manner… my child, my entire family and I will not have any contact with him," Hong Hong wrote.

Hong Hong went on to allege that Yaodong has a Singaporean girlfriend of 20 years who has given birth to two daughters and aborted one child.

The netizen also claimed Yaodong has an illegitimate child in Indonesia, two in Thailand and one in China. She also alleged that he has relationships with multiple women.

Lousy scripts and illegitimate children?

A Xiaohongshu user by the name of Fly1331 has also made multiple posts on the platform, alleging them to be audio logs of Yaodong.

In one uploaded today, a voice can be heard saying he had consulted a man named "Guohui" and discussed whether he should admit to fathering two daughters.

The subtitles and caption claimed the latter to be "Cao Guohui", which happens to be the Chinese name for local actor Terence Cao.

"Never mind about the rest who were not revealed," the man added in the voice clip.

In another post on Feb 11, the person can be heard criticising the scripts in Singapore, claiming that "Singapore's scripts are famous for being lousy".

Recounting an anecdote, the voice added: "They later changed to a lot of idiots doing things."

The video then cuts to a clip of Yaodong at Star Awards 2024, giving his thanks after receiving the award for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste.

AsiaOne has contacted Mediacorp and Yaodong for more information.

