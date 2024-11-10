'Deeply regret missing out on their childhood': Zhang Yaodong admits to being a father of 2

After months of silence following a recent controversy over his personal life, Singapore-based Malaysian actor Zhang Yaodong has admitted to being a father.

In an Instagram (IG) post yesterday (Nov 10), the 46-year-old posted a photo of two teenagers in hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) posing in front of a hanok (traditional Korean house).

He wrote: "This is the first time I've travelled with my two lovely and beautiful daughters. Although the trip was short, it was meaningful. I deeply regret missing out on their childhood in the past due to various reasons.

"From now on, I will accompany them in every moment of their growth and witness their every step forever. I'll no longer be absent from their journey of life."

This is the first time Yaodong has broken his silence on his private affairs since getting caught up in a scandal in June.

On June 23, a netizen on Xiaohongshu with the username Xiaotudou posted a photo of him in bed and wrote in her post: "I'm no longer angry with this guy, otherwise I'd post a steady stream of pictures [to expose him]. There's definitely more than this one picture."

The post garnered the attention of more netizens who made other claims against him, including his alleged involvement with several women. Lianhe Zaobao reported then that a separate Xiaohongshu user alleged he had fathered children, with the oldest aged 10.

In a report by 8world then, another Xiaohongshu user had urged Yaodong to make his relationship public, writing: "The woman hasn't exposed your situation and has been with you for over 10 years and given you children. As a man, you must also have a sense of responsibility."

Yaodong made a police report on July 18 following Xiaotudou posting a string of allegations against him between July 14 and 18, where she alleged that he had "forced" her to drink and had non-consensual sex when she was drunk.

In his latest IG post, local artistes including Zhu Houren, Dennis Chew, Yao Wenlong, Hong Zhaorong and Chen Xiuhuan expressed their support for Yaodong by posting heart emojis in response to his post.

Netizens too, shared their well-wishes.

One of them wrote: "Wonderful. So happy to see this."

"Life is short, the most cherished thing is to accompany the growth of your children. You are a good father!" another netizen wrote.

