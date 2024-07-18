Zhang Yaodong makes police report over woman's assault allegations

Singapore-based Malaysian actor Zhang Yaodong has finally responded after a netizen made serious allegations against him recently.

In a report by 8World today (July 18), his manager from Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency said the 46-year-old has filed a police report and sought legal advice, and would not make any further response on the matter.

On June 23, the woman made a post on Xiaohongshu, sharing a photo of a man who appears to be Yaodong in bed.

She wrote in her post: "I'm no longer angry with this guy, otherwise I'd post a steady stream of pictures [to expose him]. There's definitely more than this one picture."

Other netizens who commented in the post made other claims against Yaodong, including his alleged involvement with several women. Lianhe Zaobao also reported that another user on Xiaohongshu alleged he had fathered children, with the oldest aged 10.

In a separate post on July 14, the woman claimed she met Yaodong at an event in 2019, and they went to a club later, where she alleged he "forced" her to drink and had non-consensual sex when she was drunk.

She made another post on July 16, alleging that she didn't make a police report then because she is not a Malaysian or Singaporean and "wasn't sure about local celebrities' private lives".

She also included another photo of a topless man, who appears to be Yaodong, in bed, and a photo of him allegedly taken with her at the event where they met.

She then made a few posts this morning, each with a photo allegedly of Yaodong.

All posts have been removed from the woman's Xiaohongshu profile at the time of writing.

